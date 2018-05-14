Four Nittany Lions Arrive For First Summer Session

Four more members of Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class arrived on campus last weekend to get their college careers underway a tad early.

After having six players enroll for the spring semester, James Franklin’s Nittany Lions welcomed Judge Culpepper, Will Levis, Pat Freiermuth, and PJ Mustipher for the first summer session.

The 13 other true freshmen will make the trip to State College in late June once they graduate from high school. The four newest Nittany Lions received their jersey numbers﻿ Monday.

Mustipher, a standout defensive tackle from Maryland, and Freiermuth, an imposing tight end from Massachusetts, were both considered top 10 prospects at their positions last cycle.

Culpepper, one of two incoming freshmen from Florida, is the son of longtime NFL defensive tackle Brad Culpepper. A two-way star for Tampa’s Plant High, the younger Culpepper amassed 34 scholarship offers as a tight end and defensive end.

Now up to 275 pounds, he’ll make the transition to the interior of Penn State’s defensive line this summer. He and Mustipher should have an opportunity to carve out roles for themselves in 2018 given the team’s depth concerns at defensive tackle.

On top of his football prowess at the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, MD, Mustipher was also the state’s top-ranked heavyweight wrestler. His older brother, Sam, is a graduate senior center for Notre Dame.

Freiermuth and spring enrollee Zack Kuntz give the Nittany Lions two of the nation’s best up-and-coming tight ends to work with as they try to replace second-round pick Mike Gesicki by committee this fall.

Kuntz (82) runs out of the Beaver Stadium tunnel for the first time during the Blue-White game.

Standing 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Freiermuth is more ready for the rigors of Big Ten blocking than Kuntz, but both will be exciting new targets for Trace McSorley come preseason camp.

The newest quarterback to join the program, Levis solidified himself as one of the country’s most athletic signal callers thanks to a huge showing at Nike’s The Opening regional in New Jersey in April 2017.

Levis, who hails from Madison, CT, earned offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, and Iowa, among others, before picking the Nittany Lions. With McSorley, Tommy Stevens, Sean Clifford, and Jake Zembiec ahead of him on the depth chart, Levis will likely redshirt this season as he acclimates to the speed of the college game.

