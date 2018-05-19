No Surprise Here: Saquon Barkley Can Throw, Too

Many New York Giants fans were disappointed when their team used its No. 2 pick in last month’s NFL Draft on Saquon Barkley and not a quarterback. However, Big Blue may’ve still taken a player with the skills to be the heir apparent to an aging Eli Manning (or at least a dynamic wildcat option.)

Panini America, a corporate partner of Barkley, tweeted a video of him effortlessly throwing a strike from 30 yards out at the NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere. Next to Barkley in the video was Heisman-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson, now a Baltimore Raven.

Of course, we’ve known all along that Barkley can do it all on offense — running, catching, blocking,…and throwing. Barkley was 2-for-2 for 36 yards and a touchdown during his college career.

On September 30 against Indiana, Barkley memorably tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to DaeSean Hamilton.

The Nittany Lions are still pulling tricks out of Joe Moorhead's playbook late in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/hxZXOmvwux — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 30, 2017

A few weeks later, he fueled a scoring drive by picking up a first down with a 20-yard pass to Mike Gesicki.

His passer rating of 416.2, almost 70 points higher than the sum of all three Michigan quarterbacks’ ratings last season.

