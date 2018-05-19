PSU news by
No Surprise Here: Saquon Barkley Can Throw, Too

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
5/19/18 5:37 pm

Many New York Giants fans were disappointed when their team used its No. 2 pick in last month’s NFL Draft on Saquon Barkley and not a quarterback. However, Big Blue may’ve still taken a player with the skills to be the heir apparent to an aging Eli Manning (or at least a dynamic wildcat option.)

Panini America, a corporate partner of Barkley, tweeted a video of him effortlessly throwing a strike from 30 yards out at the NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere. Next to Barkley in the video was Heisman-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson, now a Baltimore Raven.

Of course, we’ve known all along that Barkley can do it all on offense — running, catching, blocking,…and throwing. Barkley was 2-for-2 for 36 yards and a touchdown during his college career.

On September 30 against Indiana, Barkley memorably tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to  DaeSean Hamilton.

A few weeks later, he fueled a scoring drive by picking up a first down with a 20-yard pass to Mike Gesicki.

His passer rating of 416.2, almost 70 points higher than the sum of all three Michigan quarterbacks’ ratings last season.

Anthony Colucci

Penn Stater In The Running To Become Chief Taco Officer

Josiah Hritsko is one of three finalists to become Moe’s Southwest Grill’s “Chief Taco Officer.”

