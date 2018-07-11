PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Downtown

Doggie’s Rathskeller Announces Arts Fest Opening

By Anthony Colucci
7/11/18 10:20 am

The time of a Skeller-free State College was short-lived yet notable and all of about six months. 

Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden will open at 2 p.m. Thursday at the site of the All-American Rathskeller, which was the state’s longest continuously operating bar and kept its doors open for more than 80 years before closing in January.

The new bar’s Facebook page, which has documented the last few months leading up to the reopening of the iconic property, announced there would be a “Sneak Peak Weekend” during Arts Fest. The opening date is on part with the time frame owners Tom and Kelley projected last month when they announceed the new bar’s name. 

No details have emerged of what the Sneak Peak Weekend will include and what will remain the same. Despite the warm temperatures, the bar’s garden seating, one of the Skeller’s original amenities, won’t be ready this weekend.

The owners have used the Facebook page to share pictures of the inside of the bar, a new awning, and the bar’s logo — a brown barrel and a far cry from the memorable green décor.

Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden references C.C. “Doggie” Alexander, who purchased the Green Room’s bar in 1933 and eventually rebranded it as The All-American Rathskeller. 

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Anthony

Don’t Like Penn State Student Ticket Policies? Change Them.

That potential lies as much in the hands of active, informed, and opinionated students as it does in those of the profit-driven athletic departments.

College Football Student Tickets Come In All Shapes And Sizes

Bundling Student Tickets And Offering Options: What Penn State Can Learn

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Hoops Releases 2018-19 Non-Conference Schedule

The defending NIT champions will play eleven non-conference games before beginning Big Ten play.

Forward Abdou Tsimbila Commits To Penn State Hoops

Penn State Volleyball Trio Representing U.S. At Pan-American Cup

New York Islanders Trade Eamon McAdam To Toronto Maple Leafs

Big Ten ADs Propose NCAA Football Injury Report

Student Life

Penn State Student Dies Of Allergic Reaction To Peanuts

Max McGlinchey had just finished his freshman year studying finance.

Freshman 101: On-Campus Life

Student Farm To Commemorate Summer Solstice With Second Annual Celebration

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Skeller Replacement Best We Could’ve Hoped For

The last thing we need is an Applebee’s, so maybe this is the best we could’ve hoped for, after all.

What Should Happen To Houses Of Suspended And Former Fraternities?

Most of the 42 fraternity houses are located within the R-2 district, which as of now, no longer permits fraternity houses.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Don’t Like Penn State Student Ticket Policies? Change Them.

That potential lies as much in the hands of active, informed, and opinionated students as it does in those of the profit-driven athletic departments.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend