Doggie’s Rathskeller Announces Arts Fest Opening

The time of a Skeller-free State College was short-lived yet notable and all of about six months.

Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden will open at 2 p.m. Thursday at the site of the All-American Rathskeller, which was the state’s longest continuously operating bar and kept its doors open for more than 80 years before closing in January.

The new bar’s Facebook page, which has documented the last few months leading up to the reopening of the iconic property, announced there would be a “Sneak Peak Weekend” during Arts Fest. The opening date is on part with the time frame owners Tom and Kelley projected last month when they announceed the new bar’s name.

No details have emerged of what the Sneak Peak Weekend will include and what will remain the same. Despite the warm temperatures, the bar’s garden seating, one of the Skeller’s original amenities, won’t be ready this weekend.

The owners have used the Facebook page to share pictures of the inside of the bar, a new awning, and the bar’s logo — a brown barrel and a far cry from the memorable green décor.

Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden references C.C. “Doggie” Alexander, who purchased the Green Room’s bar in 1933 and eventually rebranded it as The All-American Rathskeller.

