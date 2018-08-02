Three-Star Offensive Lineman Zachary Franks Commits To Penn State

Penn State football landed yet another recruit when three-star offensive tackle Zachary Franks announced his commitment on Thursday afternoon.

Franks becomes the 15th member of the Nittany Lions’ 2019 recruiting class and is the third offensive lineman of the group. He joins a class that includes four-star quarterback Michael Johnson Jr., who committed to Penn State Wednesday.

The Maryland native elected to play for James Franklin over his hometown Terrapins, Pitt, and Rutgers, among others. He will finish his high school career with Gilman School, the same all-boys private school in Baltimore that current Nittany Lion Ellison Jordan attended.

Penn State officially offered Franks, the sixteenth-best prospect from the state of Maryland in this recruiting cycle, on June 23 during his first visit to Happy Valley. He unofficially visited again during Lasch Bash on July 28 before committing on Thursday afternoon.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)