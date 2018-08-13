PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Downtown

Mayor Don Hahn Asks Borough Council To Consider Changes To Proposed Overnight Parking Restrictions

Callaway Turner | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
8/13/18 4:00 am

State College Borough Council spent numerous meetings in March and April discussing overnight parking, even though the original proposal from the Highlands Civic Association was presented about a year prior. Months later, we’re still talking about these damn overnight parking restrictions.

For those not up to speed, it’s codified that many streets and areas of the borough ban parking between 2 and 6 a.m. However, this rule has traditionally been relaxed (read: not enforced) for special events like home football weekends and Arts Fest. The problem is there’s no written rule that allows these exceptions.

Borough Council approved moving forward with a pilot program for parking permits in April, which would only cover the Highlands neighborhood and would likely take effect October 1 if all goes to plan. Though staff has no doubt been hard at work in the planning stages of this program, no ordinance has yet been submitted to council.

State College Mayor Don Hahn posted on his blog Sunday republishing a letter he sent to Borough Council on August 1 outlining three revisions he’d like them to consider for the proposed overnight parking restrictions. Here’s what Hahn is proposing:

Revise Overnight Non-Event Parking Regulations

To clarify, Hahn does believe some sort of overnight parking regulations are appropriate. His first revision states that he supports “imposing a small, administrative fee upon those who request for special exceptions to enforcement are made during the evenings or weekends” as well as “liberalizing the number and circumstances in which timely special exceptions to enforcement are granted.”

It seems like this would keep the small fee for a residential parking pass and visitor passes but would potentially take away the limit on the number of visitor passes that could be used in a year.

Create an Overnight Event Parking Area

One of the biggest criticisms of the overnight parking regulations for special event weekends is the lack of other downtown parking options. Hahn’s second proposal is to create an overnight parking area close to downtown “in areas where the residents do not object to overnight event parking.” It wouldn’t be tied to residency requirements, but would be limited to the number of available spaces. Hahn says this would “help provide relief from the inadequate supply of downtown garage parking during football weekends.”

Reconsider Limitation to Highlands Neighborhood

Hahn encourages council to reconsider limiting the proposed changes to the Highlands neighborhood, as he suspects that the overnight parking will become a problem for adjacent neighborhoods like Holmes-Foster and College Heights.

“Of course, I would respect the decision of Borough Council if it were to disagree with any or all of my preferences,” Hahn wrote. “However, as Mayor, I also have a couple procedural concerns about the level of citizen input with respect to a future ordinance.”

Hahn said he believes the public should have the opportunity to be heard in a hearing on the proposed revisions prior to council voting on an ordinance. He also urged council to give the Transportation Commission the opportunity to review and comment on the proposal that was passed in April, allowing them to consider the commission’s comments and recommendations.

There’s no clear timeline yet for next steps, but Hahn’s blog post still identified October 1 as the target date to launch any proposed changes once an ordinance is passed by Borough Council.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Former Women’s Gymnastics Coach Files Lawsuit Against Penn State Over Handling Of Abuse Allegations

Former Penn State women’s gymnastics head coach Jeff Thompson has filed a lawsuit against the university following the termination of his contract in February 2017. Thompson, alongside his wife and associate head coach Rachelle Thompson, was accused by former gymnasts and an assistant coach of creating a hostile team environment. The Thompsons allegedly pressured athletes to compete […]

Men’s Soccer Trio, Reading United Win PDL Eastern Conference Title, Fall Short Of National Championship

Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt, Aarne Talvitie Participate In World Junior Summer Showcase

Ally McHugh Wins 400 Medley National Championship

Penn State Women’s Soccer Adds Swiss Forward Kim Dubs

Student Life

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love you to join us.

Pennharmonics To Hold 25th Anniversary Reunion Concert

Submit Your Proposal For The 2019 Class Gift

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love you to join us.

Penn State Police And FBI Investigating Potential Threat

Penn State police confirmed the tweet being investigated was sent on Wednesday night from a since-deleted account.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Madden NFL 19 Ratings For Nittany Lions

For the second consecutive year, Sean Lee is the highest-rated Nittany Lion in the Madden video game.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend