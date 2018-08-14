PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Nick Scott Evolving Into Seasoned Leader For Penn State

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
8/14/18 4:05 am

Nick Scott has done it all in a Penn State uniform, lining up at kick returner and running back before switching to safety prior to the 2016 season.

Now, as a graduate senior, Scott is poised to start alongside Garrett Taylor in a secondary that is replacing four starters from last year’s Fiesta Bowl championship team but is nonetheless loaded with talent.

The Fairfax, VA, native is heading into his second season as a captain for the Nittany Lions. Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith complimented Scott’s impact on the field and in the locker room following last Wednesday’s practice.

“There’s a couple big things that stand out,” Smith said. “One is his leadership and two is his athleticism. He’s one of the best athletes on the team, and he and Trace are our best two leaders on the team.”

Scott has routinely put the team first during his Penn State career, playing a significant role in all three phases of the game at one point or another. His lone rushing touchdown came against Army in 2015 on an 11-yard run in the rain.

The psychology grad also scooped up a fumble and returned it for a score during last year’s 45-14 win over Indiana at Beaver Stadium. Scott singled out Shareef Miller and Koa Farmer as veterans who have helped him set the standard for the younger players in training camp.

“In past years I’ve been a leader, more so on special teams, and that was kind of my expertise,” Scott said. “Now I’m stepping into a new role. Just getting my voice on the defensive side and leaning on guys like Shareef and Koa, who have a lot of experience, is something I’m trying to do this season.”

Scott always seems to be having a good time with his teammates during pregame warmups. He said bringing a positive mindset to the defense is one of his main priorities aside from dissecting plays on the fly and laying the lumber, as he’s been known to do from time to time.

“I view myself as a guy who can keep people’s morale high,” Scott said. “As long as I can come in and keep smiling and hone in on my role, I think that’s one of my best qualities.”

Scott, who held additional scholarship offers from Nebraska, South Florida, and Boston College coming out of Fairfax High School, finished last season with the 10th most tackles on Penn State’s defense with 33.

He said the return of senior linebacker Manny Bowen, who was reinstated to the team by James Franklin at the beginning of camp, has been a welcome development.

“We all love Manny. We’re glad to have him back in our locker room,” Scott said. “Of course we were excited because we know what he can do.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Scott mentioned redshirt freshman receiver KJ Hamler as a player who has continued to turn heads after a standout spring.

“KJ Hamler, he’s a guy who’s very explosive, which is fun to watch. He’s going to be a good talent here. He works hard. But really the thing that stands out to me most is just his speed and his athleticism.”

Taylor, John Reid, and Amani Oruwariye will join Scott in what should be another strong defensive backfield this season, especially considering the array of young talent lurking behind them.

Scott has long been a key cog in Penn State’s success as a team, but the 2018 season will be his opportunity to show NFL decision makers why he should be selected to play on Sundays like his former teammates Troy Apke and Marcus Allen.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Ethan

Four-Star Offensive Tackle Anthony Whigan Commits To Penn State

Anthony Whigan, one of the nation’s top junior college prospects, committed to the Nittany Lions over Maryland, Pitt, and Oklahoma, among others.

ESPN Ranks Trace McSorley No. 9 Player In College Football

Tariq Castro-Fields Proving ‘Problem’ For Quarterbacks

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Former Women’s Gymnastics Coach Files Lawsuit Against Penn State Over Handling Of Abuse Allegations

Former Penn State women’s gymnastics head coach Jeff Thompson has filed a lawsuit against the university following the termination of his contract in February 2017. Thompson, alongside his wife and associate head coach Rachelle Thompson, was accused by former gymnasts and an assistant coach of creating a hostile team environment. The Thompsons allegedly pressured athletes to compete […]

Men’s Soccer Trio, Reading United Win PDL Eastern Conference Title, Fall Short Of National Championship

Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt, Aarne Talvitie Participate In World Junior Summer Showcase

Ally McHugh Wins 400 Medley National Championship

Penn State Women’s Soccer Adds Swiss Forward Kim Dubs

Student Life

Girirajan Lab Seeks To Bridge The Gap Between Fly And Human Genomes

The lab uses a combination of human genomics, computational biology, and functional studies, using Drosophila and human cell lines, to understand the risks caused by genetic mutations and to grasp how gene disruption leads to altered neurodevelopment.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Pennharmonics To Hold 25th Anniversary Reunion Concert

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love you to join us.

Mayor Don Hahn Asks Borough Council To Consider Changes To Proposed Overnight Parking Restrictions

State College Mayor Don Hahn posted on his blog Sunday republishing a letter he sent to Borough Council on August 1 outlining three revisions he’d like them to consider for the proposed overnight parking restrictions.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Madden NFL 19 Ratings For Nittany Lions

For the second consecutive year, Sean Lee is the highest-rated Nittany Lion in the Madden video game.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend