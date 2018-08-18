PSU news by
Defensive End Torrence Brown Will Retire From Football Due To Injuries

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
8/18/18 7:31 pm

Penn State football lost yet another player to early retirement on Saturday evening when Torrence Brown announced that his football career is over.

Brown is the fourth Nittany Lion whose career has ended in the month of August due to lingering health problems. He joins freshman cornerback Jordan Miner, veteran defensive end Ryan Buchholz, and quarterback Jake Zembiec.

The defensive end suffered a season-ending right knee injury in Penn State’s 56-0 victory over Georgia State last season in what turned out to be his final game as a Nittany Lion. 

“It has been tough coming to terms with this news,” Brown said on Twitter, “but I know that everything happens for a reason and God will continue to guide me. I will still be a part of the team for this upcoming season supporting from the sidelines.”

Brown’s retirement is yet another blow to Penn State’s defense, particularly its defensive line. Like Buchholz, Brown was expected to play a big role despite the fact that he was not likely to be ready for Penn State’s season opener against Appalachian State.

He finishes his college football career with 52 total tackles, including 12.5 for a loss, and two sacks.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor.

Assessing Penn State’s Front Seven Following Tuesday’s Medical Retirements

Penn State’s defensive line rotation will be shaken up following Ryan Buchholz’s medical retirement from football, while the coaching staff is letting the linebackers duel it out during camp.

