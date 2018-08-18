Defensive End Torrence Brown Will Retire From Football Due To Injuries

Penn State football lost yet another player to early retirement on Saturday evening when Torrence Brown announced that his football career is over.

God is in charge pic.twitter.com/dNc2AyLtvs — Torrence Brown (@tbrown_19) August 18, 2018

Brown is the fourth Nittany Lion whose career has ended in the month of August due to lingering health problems. He joins freshman cornerback Jordan Miner, veteran defensive end Ryan Buchholz, and quarterback Jake Zembiec.

The defensive end suffered a season-ending right knee injury in Penn State’s 56-0 victory over Georgia State last season in what turned out to be his final game as a Nittany Lion.

“It has been tough coming to terms with this news,” Brown said on Twitter, “but I know that everything happens for a reason and God will continue to guide me. I will still be a part of the team for this upcoming season supporting from the sidelines.”

Brown’s retirement is yet another blow to Penn State’s defense, particularly its defensive line. Like Buchholz, Brown was expected to play a big role despite the fact that he was not likely to be ready for Penn State’s season opener against Appalachian State.

He finishes his college football career with 52 total tackles, including 12.5 for a loss, and two sacks.

