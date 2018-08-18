PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

Student Body President Cody Heaton Welcomes Class of 2022 At Convocation

Oyoma Asinor
By Ali Richards
8/18/18 8:46 pm

Saturday evening at the annual President’s New Student Convocation, University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA) President Cody Heaton welcomed the incoming Class of 2022 to Penn State.  In his speech, Heaton called upon the Class of 2022 to challenge themselves every day, as well as hold each other accountable as a class.  The text from Heaton’s speech can be read below:

Good Evening Class of 2022. It is with great honor and privilege that I welcome you to the grand University that is Penn State.

You all are about to embark on a 4-year journey that will change your life. Whether it be through the people you meet, the degree you earn, or the organizations you become affiliated with, Penn State has a lasting effect. Our world class institution has some of the best academics, sports, and research in the world that you can take advantage of and I encourage you to do so.

Since WE ARE one big family, I thought I would give you some advice from the perspective of an older sibling to a younger sibling… Plus, my younger brother is currently a first-year student, so it’s even more fitting. Shout out to Michael!

The first year of college is an exciting, yet trying time. It is filled with challenges both small and large, that will test you. There will be classes that push you to new limits and that may seem impossible, but you will make it through. There will be emotional tests– days when everything seems to be going wrong, and then the next hour you’ll be on top of the world.
There will be difficult times for many of you, but you will grow and learn from these experiences. Know that there are resources here comprised of both friends and professionals to help you along the way. Never hesitate to reach out to a professor, staff member, counselor or religious leader to help make Penn State your home. I have personally had hardships over the past four years, and using the on-campus resources was a tremendous help. Take advantage of all the relationships you form, and spend time building upon these relationships.

As an older sibling likes to do, I am going to challenge you all. I challenge you to build a better you, to improve upon yourself more in these next 4 years than all your past years combined. While there are virtually unlimited ways to accomplish this at Penn State, I have a few suggestions.

First, go to the involvement fair this Wednesday, August 22nd from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. on the HUB-Robeson Center Lawn and​ ​sign up for 3 clubs. Go to a few meetings and join at least one club. Don’t be afraid to try new things, and don’t be afraid to say “This isn’t right for me.” During my freshman year, I joined a fraternity, rowed for the Club Crew Team, and joined the Penn State Pre-medical Society, all of which I found where not right for me. I eventually found student government to be my niche and participated in it for my remaining years.

So find a way to be involved. It will allow you to meet and become friends with a diverse group of fellow new students. Becoming involved also allows you to immerse yourself in the different cultures Penn State offers, while helping to build a strong social network and balance your academic schedule.

The people you meet may even become your best friends, and they will all be a part of an unforgettable first year.

Next, I challenge you to hold each other accountable and to a higher standard. Penn State offers a “Stand for State” bystander intervention program, which I encourage you all to participate in. This program helps students recognize signs of sexual assault, mental health issues, and risky drinking and drug use. Stand for State offers programs throughout the semester to train students on best practices to help others in these situations. As a family we must ensure that we keep each other safe and are making ethical decisions.

My last piece of advice is to do something every day that makes you uncomfortable, something that develops your inner self, but you’ve always struggled to do. It could be talking to a professor after class, going to the Fitness Centers routinely, or sparking up a conversation with a random person sitting next to you. You will be amazed at what you learn and how much you grow by doing this daily.

Many people say, “These four years of college are the best years of your life.” I wholeheartedly disagree with that statement. Rather, I say, “Make these four years the best years you’ve had so far.” College is a 4-year journey where you can find yourself and develop your passions.

Thank you all and this concludes convocation. Please join us now in the HUB-Robeson Center for the Welcome Reception and Late Night.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Ali Richards

Ali is a copy editor for Onward State, and is currently pursuing her major in Geoscience. She's from Washington, DC (Go Caps!), enjoys gneiss rock puns, and dislikes wavy chips. You can reach her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @haveagneisslife.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Shea Moyer Lifts Penn State Women’s Soccer Past West Virginia 1-0

Sophomore midfielder Shea Moyer scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute of a rainy season opener at Jeffrey Field.

Penn State Women’s Soccer Poised For Strong 2018 Season

Incoming Penn State Track & Field Athlete Kristian Marche Shot To Death In Philadelphia

Former Women’s Gymnastics Coach Files Lawsuit Against Penn State Over Handling Of Abuse Allegations

Men’s Soccer Trio, Reading United Win PDL Eastern Conference Title, Fall Short Of National Championship

Student Life

Start The Semester Off Right With These Welcome Week Activities

Don your brightly-colored college shirt and officially begin your Penn State career with these Welcome Week activities.

Nike Releases New Penn State Sneakers

Penn State Parking Office Runs Into Student Permit Purchase Issues

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Penn State Officially Welcomes Class Of 2022 At Convocation

The Class of 2022 joined the Penn State family Saturday evening at Convocation.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Assessing Penn State’s Front Seven Following Tuesday’s Medical Retirements

Penn State’s defensive line rotation will be shaken up following Ryan Buchholz’s medical retirement from football, while the coaching staff is letting the linebackers duel it out during camp.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend