PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Student Life

Alum Brings Weird Snapchat Game Show To Penn State Tailgates

How Low Will You Go?
By Ali Richards
10/2/18 4:05 am

Alumnus Jared Freid returned to Penn State on Saturday to host NBCUniversal’s “How Low Will You Go” live from Zeta Beta Tau fraternity before the Penn State-Ohio State matchup.

The show, viewable on Snapchat, is set in a Dutch auction format. Members of opposite fanbases are pitted against each other to do embarrassing (and sometimes gross) tasks for increasingly smaller sums of money.

“You’re saying, ‘We’ll auction you a crazy stunt for this amount of money,’ and two people go face-to-face to decide who will do it for less,” he said.

Freid, who graduated from Penn State in 2007 with a degree in economics, applies his background to this out-of-the-ordinary show.

Part of the reason Freid enjoys hosting the show is that it combines both comedy and economics. Players invest in the stunt, and as the price begins to drop, they soon forget about their “risk tolerance.”

The nature of the show has led a few contestants to do some pretty crazy things, implanting a lifetime of odd memories for Freid along the way.

“The craziest thing is probably an eyebrow getting shaved off,” Freid said. “That’s a life changer, but I’ve become okay with it. It’s the gross ones that are tougher to watch for me — like, I can’t hide it. I’m visibly disgusted by these people.”

Although he’s now a stand-up comedian, Freid didn’t pursue the entertainment business until after graduating. For a while, he was selling life insurance and annuities in New York before realizing his real passion.

“At a certain point, I was writing funny emails to friends, like old college buddies on group emails,” Freid said. “And people were responding, ‘Oh, that was funny,’ and that felt better than anything I was doing.”

Alongside his work with NBCUniversal, Freid is on his own comedy tour and hosts the JTrain Podcast.

The particularly gross episode of the Penn State-Ohio State matchup is available to watch now by scanning the Snap code below:

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Ali Richards

Ali is a junior pursuing her major in Geoscience and the copy editor for Onward State. She's from Washington, DC (Go Caps!), enjoys gneiss rock puns, and dislikes wavy chips. You can reach her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @haveagneisslife.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Ali

Alternative Group COIN Rocks Heritage Hall

From the retro outfits to chill beats, COIN successfully livened up an otherwise cold and dreary evening in State College.

Onward Investigates: Nittany Lion Roar…Or A Toilet?

Penn State Officially Welcomes Class Of 2022 At Convocation

[Video] Happy Valley LARP: Medieval Combat Club Battles On Old Main Lawn

Denuvald Dagorhir is the local realm of avid LARPers in State College. And Old Main is its battleground every Saturday.

Trace McSorley Launched Himself Back Into Heisman Talks

The Nittany Lions lost on Saturday, but Trace McSorley had the career-defining game every Heisman winner needs.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend