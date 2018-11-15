Scribbling In The Stacks: What We Found
Whether you’re studying for that last round of midterms before Thanksgiving break or simply hiding from your roommate, there are plenty of valid reasons to tuck away in the stacks of Pattee Library. Alas, not everyone can concentrate with laser-like focus for hours on end, and when the books are set down, the pens and white-out are picked up — ready to ~create~.
After wandering through the vast, poorly lit (and possibly haunted?) labyrinth that is the stacks, we’ve compiled the best (worst?) acts of vandalism we could find carved into the trademark green carrels that line the stacks.
Immediately, there were hoards of messages of despair.
This *does* suck.
There were also the scattered inspirational messages among the dejection.
I guess this was written before Saturday’s win against Wisconsin?
There were also a noticeable number of “Call — for a good time/laugh” messages throughout the carrels. This, in my opinion, was the best:
W
And lastly, some of the most random scribbles that we could find:
Though we don’t condone vandalism, these works of art certainly do make a last minute study session *that* much more bearable. Never stop creating.
