Scribbling In The Stacks: What We Found

Ali Richards | Onward State
By Ali Richards
11/15/18 4:10 am

Whether you’re studying for that last round of midterms before Thanksgiving break or simply hiding from your roommate, there are plenty of valid reasons to tuck away in the stacks of Pattee Library. Alas, not everyone can concentrate with laser-like focus for hours on end, and when the books are set down, the pens and white-out are picked up — ready to ~create~.

After wandering through the vast, poorly lit (and possibly haunted?) labyrinth that is the stacks, we’ve compiled the best (worst?) acts of vandalism we could find carved into the trademark green carrels that line the stacks.

Immediately, there were hoards of messages of despair.

“Kill me”
“This sucks”

This *does* suck.

“I need 1 more day”, “Same”

There were also the scattered inspirational messages among the dejection.

“U r loved” with a responsive, “Thx”
“You’re probably doing better than the football team so…” beside “Inspirational desk”

I guess this was written before Saturday’s win against Wisconsin?

“living my best life -2018”

There were also a noticeable number of “Call — for a good time/laugh” messages throughout the carrels. This, in my opinion, was the best:

“Call 911 for a good time”

Who could forget the territorial markings of the collegiate frat boy?

A smorgasbord of Greek letters.
Greek life adversing has gone in a new direction.

And lastly, some of the most random scribbles that we could find:

“Jim Harbaugh has [khakis]”
“Go Birds” — everyone from “right outside of Philly”
A timeless, ageless, classic.
Teenage boys do, in fact, go here.
(one of many depictions)

Though we don’t condone vandalism, these works of art certainly do make a last minute study session *that* much more bearable. Never stop creating.

About the Author

Ali Richards

Ali is a junior pursuing her major in Geoscience and the copy editor for Onward State. She's from Washington, DC (Go Caps!), enjoys gneiss rock puns, and dislikes wavy chips. You can reach her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @haveagneisslife.

