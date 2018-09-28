Alternative Group COIN Rocks Heritage Hall

Indie band COIN greeted crowds piled into Heritage Hall Thursday night for a free concert thanks to SPA. Opening the evening with latest hit “Growing Pains,” COIN immediately got the audience singing along with relatable lyrics.

With a variety of tempos and stage effects, the Nashville, Tennessee based band stole the hearts of the hundred or so folks who had wisely clamored into the venue.

“I think I love you, Penn State,” lead singer Chase Lawrence called out to the crowd, only to be answered with a “Marry me,” and “I love your hair,” from some nearby concert goers.

COIN went on to perform fan favorites, “I Don’t Wanna Dance,” and “Boyfriend,” as well as my personal favorite, “Talk Too Much.”

Though the turnout was smaller than I had personally anticipated, the atmosphere of the venue became far more intimate, as the group members were able to get up close and personal with the crowd of adoring fans.

From the retro outfits to chill beats, COIN successfully livened up an otherwise cold and dreary evening in State College.

