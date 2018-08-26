PSU news by
Movin’ On Expands To Add Fall Festival ‘Movin’ In’

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
8/26/18 9:09 pm

For the latest news in bad puns, Movin’ On announced Sunday night on Twitter that it’ll put on a second concert this year in addition to the annual springtime gig: “Movin’ In.”

The new concert will be kick off at 8 p.m. Friday, September 7 on the HUB Lawn.

The two artists for the concert haven’t yet been announced, but Movin’ On says the reveal is “coming soon”…whatever that means. The concert’s in less than two weeks, so soon better mean real soon.

The concert is “presented in partnership with Student Affairs,” so it seems like Student Affairs might be footing the bill on this one. After all, Movin’ On dropped an act last year just to fund Logic…who didn’t end up performing because of a storm.

Stick with us for updates and more info as it’s announced.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

