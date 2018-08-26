Movin’ On Expands To Add Fall Festival ‘Movin’ In’

For the latest news in bad puns, Movin’ On announced Sunday night on Twitter that it’ll put on a second concert this year in addition to the annual springtime gig: “Movin’ In.”

The new concert will be kick off at 8 p.m. Friday, September 7 on the HUB Lawn.

Artist Reveal Coming Soon



We are proud to announce "Movin' In", a new fall semester concert presented in partnership with Student Affairs. pic.twitter.com/9143SZkIDg — Penn State Movin' On (@psumovinon) August 27, 2018

The two artists for the concert haven’t yet been announced, but Movin’ On says the reveal is “coming soon”…whatever that means. The concert’s in less than two weeks, so soon better mean real soon.

The concert is “presented in partnership with Student Affairs,” so it seems like Student Affairs might be footing the bill on this one. After all, Movin’ On dropped an act last year just to fund Logic…who didn’t end up performing because of a storm.

Stick with us for updates and more info as it’s announced.

