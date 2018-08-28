Scoop It Up: Homecoming To Hold Fundraiser At Cold Stone Creamery

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Homecoming will hold a fundraiser at Cold Stone Creamery on Beaver Ave. from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, August 29.

Customers don’t need to mention anything special at the Cold Stone Creamery register to give Homecoming credit for their purchases. All you need to do is walk on up, pick out an ice cream flavor and some toppings, and eat until your heart’s content. If you’re lucky, your order will even be made by a Homecoming director, captain, or committee member.

“Cold Stone puts the fun in fundraiser because our Homecoming members actually get to make the ice cream orders for everyone who attends,” Homecoming Finance Director Kristen Luzell said. “We’ll use proceeds from this fundraiser for Homecoming events throughout the year, including our week-long celebration in October.”

Homecoming announced at THON its 2019 theme is “Guide State Forward” and unveiled this year’s logo at the Blue-White game last spring. This year’s Homecoming celebration will be held from October 7-13, a welcome change from last year’s mid-November festivities. The week will culminate in Penn State’s 99th Homecoming football game against Michigan State on Saturday, October 13.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)