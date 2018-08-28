PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

Scoop It Up: Homecoming To Hold Fundraiser At Cold Stone Creamery

Rebecca Feder
By Elissa Hill
8/28/18 4:00 am

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Homecoming will hold a fundraiser at Cold Stone Creamery on Beaver Ave. from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, August 29.

Customers don’t need to mention anything special at the Cold Stone Creamery register to give Homecoming credit for their purchases. All you need to do is walk on up, pick out an ice cream flavor and some toppings, and eat until your heart’s content. If you’re lucky, your order will even be made by a Homecoming director, captain, or committee member.

“Cold Stone puts the fun in fundraiser because our Homecoming members actually get to make the ice cream orders for everyone who attends,” Homecoming Finance Director Kristen Luzell said. “We’ll use proceeds from this fundraiser for Homecoming events throughout the year, including our week-long celebration in October.”

Homecoming announced at THON its 2019 theme is “Guide State Forward” and unveiled this year’s logo at the Blue-White game last spring. This year’s Homecoming celebration will be held from October 7-13, a welcome change from last year’s mid-November festivities. The week will culminate in Penn State’s 99th Homecoming football game against Michigan State on Saturday, October 13.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Elissa

Borough Council Fails To Override Hahn’s Parking Veto, Schedules Public Hearing On Ordinance

Council will refer the ordinance back to the Transportation Commission for further review and also scheduled a public hearing on the ordinance.

Borough Council Should Heed Don Hahn’s Overnight Parking Veto

10 Questions With ABTS Executive Director Jake Griggs

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Legion Of Blue To Host Second Annual ‘Fill The Forum’ Night

The men’s basketball student section group will host its second-annual #FillTheForum event, offering prize giveaways and free food.

Comcast, Fox Reach Agreement To Continue Carrying Big Ten Network

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Grinds Out 1-0 Win Against No. 7 Virginia

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Navy

Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To UCLA 2-1

Student Life

Legion Of Blue To Host Second Annual ‘Fill The Forum’ Night

The men’s basketball student section group will host its second-annual #FillTheForum event, offering prize giveaways and free food.

Jegla Lab Emphasizes Evolution In Study Of The Nervous System

Freshman 101: Nittanyville Basics

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Borough Council Fails To Override Hahn’s Parking Veto, Schedules Public Hearing On Ordinance

Council will refer the ordinance back to the Transportation Commission for further review and also scheduled a public hearing on the ordinance.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

We Want To Hear About Your Best Tailgating Traditions

Every tailgating tradition has a backstory and we want to know yours.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend