Gameday Coverage: No. 10 Penn State vs. Appalachian State
No. 10 Penn State will open its 2018 season against Sun Belt team Appalachian State.
The Nittany Lions begin the 2018 season after finishing last year as Fiesta Bowl champions with a record of 11-2. Here’s all the media and miscellaneous information you need to know for Saturday’s tilt at Beaver Stadium:
Television
Saturday’s game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, and Lisa Byington will call the game for BTN.
Radio
Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams
Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196
Weather
Rain is expected to fall on Happy Valley in the morning, but it should stop in time for today’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 70s, according to AccuWeather.
Last Meeting
Today’s game will be the first-ever meeting between Penn State and Appalachian State on the gridiron.
Injuries
Defensive end Shane Simmons and wide receiver Justin Shorter were notable omissions from Penn State’s first depth chart of the season due to undisclosed injuries.
Media Coverage
Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game; you can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.
Sports editors Derek Bannister (@dBannister42) and Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) will be up in the press box, while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) are on the field.
Onward State
- Appalachian State preview
- Staff Predictions
- Penn State’s Depth Chart
- Freshman 101: How to pick your seat in Beaver Stadium
- App State might be Penn State’s toughest non-conference opponent
- Miles Sanders could match or reach Saquon Barkley’s season rushing totals
- KJ Hamler has the potential to shine in his freshman season
- PJ Mullen, play these songs in Beaver Stadium
- Linebacker Manny Bowen left the program to focus on attaining his degree
