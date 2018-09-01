Gameday Coverage: No. 10 Penn State vs. Appalachian State

No. 10 Penn State will open its 2018 season against Sun Belt team Appalachian State.

The Nittany Lions begin the 2018 season after finishing last year as Fiesta Bowl champions with a record of 11-2. Here’s all the media and miscellaneous information you need to know for Saturday’s tilt at Beaver Stadium:

Television

Saturday’s game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, and Lisa Byington will call the game for BTN.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams

Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196

Weather

Rain is expected to fall on Happy Valley in the morning, but it should stop in time for today’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 70s, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

Today’s game will be the first-ever meeting between Penn State and Appalachian State on the gridiron.

Injuries

Defensive end Shane Simmons and wide receiver Justin Shorter were notable omissions from Penn State’s first depth chart of the season due to undisclosed injuries.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game; you can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editors Derek Bannister (@dBannister42) and Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) will be up in the press box, while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) are on the field.

Onward State

