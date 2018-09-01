PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Gameday Coverage: No. 10 Penn State vs. Appalachian State

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
9/1/18 4:09 am

No. 10 Penn State will open its 2018 season against Sun Belt team Appalachian State.

The Nittany Lions begin the 2018 season after finishing last year as Fiesta Bowl champions with a record of 11-2. Here’s all the media and miscellaneous information you need to know for Saturday’s tilt at Beaver Stadium:

Television

Saturday’s game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, and Lisa Byington will call the game for BTN.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams
Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196

Weather

Rain is expected to fall on Happy Valley in the morning, but it should stop in time for today’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 70s, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

Today’s game will be the first-ever meeting between Penn State and Appalachian State on the gridiron.

Injuries

Defensive end Shane Simmons and wide receiver Justin Shorter were notable omissions from Penn State’s first depth chart of the season due to undisclosed injuries.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game; you can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editors Derek Bannister (@dBannister42) and Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) will be up in the press box, while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) are on the field.

Onward State

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]e.com.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Temple

Five different players finished with at least five kills as the Nittany Lions took care of the Owls in straight sets Friday night.

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Dominates Temple 4-0

Penn State Athletics Launches New Mobile App

Penn State Women’s Soccer Bounces Back Against James Madison, 3-0

Penn State Wrestling Reshuffles Lineup, Bo Nickal Moves Up To 197 lbs

Student Life

Onward State’s Official Senior Bucket List: Beaver Stadium Edition

You’ve got seven Saturdays left. Time to start checking things off your list.

New Org Lion Caucus Serves As A Focal Point For Student Advocacy

Freshman 101: How To Pick Your Seat In Beaver Stadium

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Previewing The Enemy: Appalachian State Mountaineers

Despite some turnover in key positions, the Mountaineers’ strong defense and running game may prove to be a lot to handle.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Freshman 101: How To Pick Your Seat In Beaver Stadium

We broke down how Beaver Stadium’s student section shakes out, so you can find a seat that is perfect for you.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend