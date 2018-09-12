Saquon Barkley Brushes Shoulders With Former US President Bill Clinton

One of the perks of being a top NFL Draft choice is meeting high-profile celebrities.

Former Nittany Lion star Saquon Barkley added to his laundry list of celebrity meet-ups when he met Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States.

Barkley shared a photo with the former President on his Instagram story Tuesday afternoon, just two days after his NFL debut with the New York Giants. In addition to Clinton, Barkley has met up with LeBron James, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr., and Jay-Z.

He and Clinton met at the offices of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald in New York City to remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

No. 26 was there in support of the Fred Gabler Helping Hand Fund, which was named after one of 2,977 Americans who lost their lives on 9/11. Gabler worked with Cantor Fitzgerald in the North Tower of the World Trade Center and was one of 658 employees of the company to perish on that day. The charity funds the creation of summer camps for children in underserved communities. President Clinton was there to support, of course, The Clinton Foundation.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)