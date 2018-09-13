Homecoming Hosting Fundraiser At Sauly Boy’s

First exams means stress eating, and at least for our editors, that means french fries. Luckily, you can get your Sauly Fries fix and support this year’s Homecoming celebration at the same time Thursday, as the organization’s holding a fundraiser at Sauly Boy’s from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All you need to do to credit Homecoming is mention at the register that you’re there for the fundraiser. Easy peasy, and a portion of your order will be donated to Homecoming.

“We always appreciate the support we receive from local businesses to put on Homecoming,” Finance Director Kristen Luzell said. “This is our first time partnering with Sauly Boy’s, so we’re eager to see students come out to show their support.”

Homecoming announced at THON its 2019 theme is “Guide State Forward” and unveiled this year’s logo at the Blue-White game last spring. This year’s Homecoming celebration will be held from October 7-13, a welcome change from last year’s mid-November festivities. The week will culminate in Penn State’s 99th Homecoming football game against Michigan State on Saturday, October 13.

