Penn State Dining Food Truck Rolling To University Park

From Food Truck Rally in the Valley to Food Truck Fiesta, it seems like Penn Staters can’t escape the food truck craze. University Park students are in luck, as it appears Penn State dining is rolling its own up to campus after teasing it on Twitter.

Something big is coming to campus https://t.co/eGvK0rawGc — PSU Campus Dining (@PennStateDining) September 17, 2018

The food truck itself even has its own account, @LionTruck, where it’s been posting since Monday afternoon.

Penn State launched a food truck at the Behrend campus last August, and it appears to be a roaring success in Erie, where it moves around campus throughout the day and evening. It only makes sense to launch a similar program at University Park.

The food truck at Behrend, called the Behrend Clipper, offers three signature items: the Anchor Burger, the Chicken and Waffle Sandwich, and the Grave Digger Grilled Chicken Sandwich. While we haven’t made the trip to test them out, we can only hope the Lion Truck will have similar offerings. The Clipper is open Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch and Sunday through Thursday for late-night — a luxury only afforded to University Park students at Redifer Commons.

We’ll keep you posted on further updates from Penn State Dining on what to expect and when you can see the Lion Truck rolling around campus.

About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

