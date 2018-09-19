Athletics Warns Fans Of Counterfeit Tickets For Ohio State Game

If you still haven’t gotten your tickets for Penn State’s primetime White Out clash against Ohio State, make sure you’re purchasing from a credible source. Penn State Athletics is warning fans counterfeit tickets, including print-at-home format and “illegally reproduced single game tickets purchased from non-authorized sources.”

Athletics encourages fans to purchase tickets only through Penn State authorized sources due to these incidents, which officials have already reported to law enforcement.

The only “authorized sources” for tickets are the Penn State Athletics Ticket Office and Ticketmaster. The official Ticketmaster exchange has tickets starting at $220 as of publishing.

Those purchasing from unauthorized sources (like StubHub, Vivid Seats, Craigslist, etc.) assume the risk of counterfeit tickets or tickets that have already had their barcodes have been invalidated.

The Nittany Lions will kick off against the buckeyes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19 with a bone to pick after last year’s disappointing loss on the road. If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, good luck and godspeed.

