Berkey Creamery Announces New ‘Grilled Stickies’ Flavor

Penn State’s Berkey Creamery announced on Twitter Monday afternoon it will now sell “Grilled Stickies” flavored ice cream, after the famous grilled stickies from Ye Olde College Diner. The ice cream will be cinnamon bun flavored and filled with sticky bun dough pieces and a cinnamon streusel swirl.

Happy Monday! Introducing our new "Grilled Stickies" ice cream. Featuring a cinnamon bun flavor with sticky bun dough pieces and a cinnamon streusel swirl. In the store and for online sales now at https://t.co/kbxVBoZG1Y pic.twitter.com/mhaRNMfGO8 — PSU Berkey Creamery (@psucreamery) April 2, 2018

“We’re complimenting a Penn State staple,” the Creamery website description of the new flavor reads. “…This cool version of a favorite pastry will take you back to your college days (and nights).”

The new flavor is now available in half gallons at the Creamery, but isn’t yet available for scooping cones, bowls, or shakes.

Owner Dan Rallis announced in January he planned to close The Diner unless someone stepped in to take it over. His lease ends on April 21, and it appears the diner is closed for the time being; although there’s no signs announcing its closure, the doors are locked and signs that hung on the door with the restaurant’s hours are gone. Rallis will continue to make grilled stickies at a new facility in Boalsburg.

This isn’t the first new flavor introduced this semester, as the Creamery announced “THON Gold Ribbon Ripple” during THON Weekend in February. “Monkey Business” was launched last spring.