PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Topics

About

Home » News

Berkey Creamery Announces New ‘Grilled Stickies’ Flavor

Berkey Creamery
By Elissa Hill
4/2/18 3:08 pm

Penn State’s Berkey Creamery announced on Twitter Monday afternoon it will now sell “Grilled Stickies” flavored ice cream, after the famous grilled stickies from Ye Olde College Diner. The ice cream will be cinnamon bun flavored and filled with sticky bun dough pieces and a cinnamon streusel swirl.

“We’re complimenting a Penn State staple,” the Creamery website description of the new flavor reads. “…This cool version of a favorite pastry will take you back to your college days (and nights).”

The new flavor is now available in half gallons at the Creamery, but isn’t yet available for scooping cones, bowls, or shakes.

Owner Dan Rallis announced in January he planned to close The Diner unless someone stepped in to take it over. His lease ends on April 21, and it appears the diner is closed for the time being; although there’s no signs announcing its closure, the doors are locked and signs that hung on the door with the restaurant’s hours are gone. Rallis will continue to make grilled stickies at a new facility in Boalsburg.

This isn’t the first new flavor introduced this semester, as the Creamery announced “THON Gold Ribbon Ripple” during THON Weekend in February. “Monkey Business” was launched last spring.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Elissa

Indie Pop Group Saint Motel To Perform At Penn State

Saint Motel has toured with artists like Imagine Dragons, Weezer, and Arctic Monkeys, and has also performed at Coachella.

UPUA, Borough To Officially Unveil ‘You Are Welcome Here’ Banners

Cody Heaton Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Plummets

Follow on another platform

Barry Levinson Equates Anticipated Penn State Reaction To ‘Paterno’ To Students’ Riots

“How will they respond to [the film] if their emotions are going to play as opposed to some of the other ways to look at it in the cool light of day?”

Findlay’s Porter, Jacobson Win Penn State Culinary Apprentice Challenge

“We thought they did the nicest job marrying the flavors. There was a little bit of spice in the sauce and they also did a little bit of basil-pesto sauce on the side, so we got a little bit of that and it added some more flavor. Their presentation was excellent, too.”

Onward Debates: Should Penn State Athletics Adopt Light Blue As An Accent?

This debate is quite heated and pits Tony against Tony.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Tony Carr Declares For 2018 NBA Draft

The sophomore racked up numerous awards, including selections to the All-Big Ten first team and the conference’s all-tournament team, after averaging 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game over the course of the season.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend