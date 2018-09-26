ESPN College GameDay Crew Arrives At Old Main

They’re in our city.

For the second year in a row, ESPN’s College GameDay crew is setting up on Old Main Lawn. Trucks began to arrive late Wednesday afternoon on Pollock Road behind Old Main.

Even in cloudy weather, there’s no better backdrop to College GameDay than the majesty of Old Main and its bell tower.

Photo: Matt Sniegowski | Onward State

If all goes to plan as last year, crews will unload equipment throughout Wednesday night and spend Thursday building the set in anticipation of this weekend’s happenings.

Photo: Matt Sniegowski | Onward State

College GameDay will host a cornhole tournament on Old Main Lawn Friday and film SportsCenter segments and College Football Live throughout the afternoon.

College GameDay officially goes live Saturday morning at 9 a.m. from Old Main Lawn, where you can expect coverage and predictions from Lee Corso and the gang all morning leading up to Penn State’s White Out clash against Ohio State under the lights.

Photo: Matt Sniegowski | Onward State

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

College GameDay Cornhole Tournament Returns To Old Main Lawn College GameDay will once again host a 64-team cornhole tournament as part of its trip to Happy Valley this weekend.