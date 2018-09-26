PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

News

ESPN College GameDay Crew Arrives At Old Main

Will Pegler | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
9/26/18 7:08 pm

They’re in our city.

For the second year in a row, ESPN’s College GameDay crew is setting up on Old Main Lawn. Trucks began to arrive late Wednesday afternoon on Pollock Road behind Old Main.

Even in cloudy weather, there’s no better backdrop to College GameDay than the majesty of Old Main and its bell tower.

Photo: Matt Sniegowski | Onward State

If all goes to plan as last year, crews will unload equipment throughout Wednesday night and spend Thursday building the set in anticipation of this weekend’s happenings.

Photo: Matt Sniegowski | Onward State

College GameDay will host a cornhole tournament on Old Main Lawn Friday and film SportsCenter segments and College Football Live throughout the afternoon.

College GameDay officially goes live Saturday morning at 9 a.m. from Old Main Lawn, where you can expect coverage and predictions from Lee Corso and the gang all morning leading up to Penn State’s White Out clash against Ohio State under the lights.

Photo: Matt Sniegowski | Onward State

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Elissa

Student Body President Pens Letter On Adding Caucus Seats To Student Government

“We are committed to developing a decision that will ideally satisfy all parties while increasing the effectiveness and fairness of UPUA’s structure.”

See Mayor Don Hahn Jump Off A Building

Gameday Observations: Illinois

College GameDay Cornhole Tournament Returns To Old Main Lawn

College GameDay will once again host a 64-team cornhole tournament as part of its trip to Happy Valley this weekend.

Doggie’s Pub Owners Reach Settlement With All-American Rathskeller Owners

All-American Rathskeller owner Duke Gastiger filed a trademark-infringement lawsuit over the use of “Rathskeller” in Doggie’s Pub’s original name — Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden. The bar removed “Rathskeller” from its name in September.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend