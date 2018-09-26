ESPN College GameDay Crew Arrives At Old Main
They’re in our city.
For the second year in a row, ESPN’s College GameDay crew is setting up on Old Main Lawn. Trucks began to arrive late Wednesday afternoon on Pollock Road behind Old Main.
Even in cloudy weather, there’s no better backdrop to College GameDay than the majesty of Old Main and its bell tower.
If all goes to plan as last year, crews will unload equipment throughout Wednesday night and spend Thursday building the set in anticipation of this weekend’s happenings.
College GameDay will host a cornhole tournament on Old Main Lawn Friday and film SportsCenter segments and College Football Live throughout the afternoon.
College GameDay officially goes live Saturday morning at 9 a.m. from Old Main Lawn, where you can expect coverage and predictions from Lee Corso and the gang all morning leading up to Penn State’s White Out clash against Ohio State under the lights.
