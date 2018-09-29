PSU news by
Fans Unhappy With Guest Picker Selection Keegan-Michael Key

Sarah Snyder | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
9/29/18 10:03 am

Shortly after ESPN announced Keegan-Michael Key would be this week’s College GameDay guest picker, many fans took to Twitter to voice their disapproval of yet another appearance by the Penn State alum.

This is the third time Key has been a picker in as many seasons. Last year, he made two cameos on GameDay to do an impersonation of James Franklin, who might as well be his doppelgänger. Key played the same role at the 2018 Blue-White Game when he was a guest coach on the sidelines.

What began as an entertaining bit poking fun at one of college football’s most idiosyncratic figures seems to have grown to the ire of fans who are wondering: Does Penn State actually have any other alumni?

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

