Fans Unhappy With Guest Picker Selection Keegan-Michael Key
Shortly after ESPN announced Keegan-Michael Key would be this week’s College GameDay guest picker, many fans took to Twitter to voice their disapproval of yet another appearance by the Penn State alum.
This is the third time Key has been a picker in as many seasons. Last year, he made two cameos on GameDay to do an impersonation of James Franklin, who might as well be his doppelgänger. Key played the same role at the 2018 Blue-White Game when he was a guest coach on the sidelines.
What began as an entertaining bit poking fun at one of college football’s most idiosyncratic figures seems to have grown to the ire of fans who are wondering: Does Penn State actually have any other alumni?
