Fans Unhappy With Guest Picker Selection Keegan-Michael Key

Shortly after ESPN announced Keegan-Michael Key would be this week’s College GameDay guest picker, many fans took to Twitter to voice their disapproval of yet another appearance by the Penn State alum.

This is the third time Key has been a picker in as many seasons. Last year, he made two cameos on GameDay to do an impersonation of James Franklin, who might as well be his doppelgänger. Key played the same role at the 2018 Blue-White Game when he was a guest coach on the sidelines.

What began as an entertaining bit poking fun at one of college football’s most idiosyncratic figures seems to have grown to the ire of fans who are wondering: Does Penn State actually have any other alumni?

FUN FACT: Penn State's only graduate is Keegan-Michael Key #CollegeGameDay — Patrick Andres (@PAndres2001) September 29, 2018

There are other Penn State alumni, don’t gotta keep choosing Keegan Michael Key to pick — Wayne Silk Perry (@rawdog_hibbs) September 29, 2018

Penn State's only graduate is Keegan-Michael Key #CollegeGameDay — nick price (@nickprice91) September 29, 2018

Keegan-Michael Key will be the guest picker today on GameDay because Penn State only has two alumni. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) September 29, 2018

Hey ESPN… that James Franklin/Keegan Michael Key thing is tired… — AJ Cole is to Boone as Glass was to Vigneault (@TheEsquireof212) September 29, 2018

Another year, another day Keegan Michael Key does College Game Day picks — Owen (@Alakazam_428) September 29, 2018

