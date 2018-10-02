[VIDEOS] What It Was Like On The Ground At The Senior Tailgate

Before the White Out on Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police flew a helicopter over the senior tailgate in the Yellow lot at the corner of Orchard Road and Park Ave in an effort the break up what State Police described as a “large-scale party that was getting out of hand.”

The helicopter flew low enough (as low as 30 feet above the ground by witnesses’ estimates) to cause tents and other debris to go airborne.

State Police said Monday the helicopter was called in to give commands from a loudspeaker after police struggled to control the situation on the ground and with officers on horseback. When personnel realized how low the helicopter was flying, they pulled it up to a higher, safer altitude.

On Tuesday, Penn State Police and Public Safety said helicopters would no longer be used to control crowds at tailgates.

With tents being pulled out of the ground and garbage flying through the air, the intervention created a surreal and frightening scene that looks like a cross between Grand Theft Auto and The Wizard of Oz.

We compiled all the videos sent to us and found on Snapchat to give clearer ideas of how big the senior tailgate’s “disorderly crowd” was and what it looked and sounded like on the ground when the helicopter flew in.

Video via Dean Pritchard

Video via Mike Warren

Video via Frank Scaramuzzo

Video via Ethan Levy

Video via Dilon Bodenheimer

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

[Video] Happy Valley LARP: Medieval Combat Club Battles On Old Main Lawn Denuvald Dagorhir is the local realm of avid LARPers in State College. And Old Main is its battleground every Sunday.