[VIDEOS] What It Was Like On The Ground At The Senior Tailgate

What It Was Like On The Ground At The Senior Tailgate
Before the White Out on Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police flew a helicopter over the senior tailgate in the Yellow lot at the corner of Orchard Road and Park Ave in an effort the break up what State Police described as a “large-scale party that was getting out of hand.”
The helicopter flew low enough (as low as 30 feet above the ground by witnesses’ estimates) to cause tents and other debris to go airborne.
State Police said Monday the helicopter was called in to give commands from a loudspeaker after police struggled to control the situation on the ground and with officers on horseback. When personnel realized how low the helicopter was flying, they pulled it up to a higher, safer altitude.
On Tuesday, Penn State Police and Public Safety said helicopters would no longer be used to control crowds at tailgates.
With tents being pulled out of the ground and garbage flying through the air, the intervention created a surreal and frightening scene that looks like a cross between Grand Theft Auto and The Wizard of Oz.
We compiled all the videos sent to us and found on Snapchat to give clearer ideas of how big the senior tailgate’s “disorderly crowd” was and what it looked and sounded like on the ground when the helicopter flew in.
