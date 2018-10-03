[Photo Story] Panzer Stadium Ready For Penn State Lacrosse

Ken Panzer and Jordan Kaplan’s $3.55 million donation transformed the Penn State lacrosse field into Panzer Stadium, and the shiny new facility was broken in a few weeks ago for a men’s lacrosse alumni game. Panzer, who graduated in 1982, is a former men’s lacrosse co-captain.

Before the renovation was announced in 2017, plans to renovate the stadium had been in the works for years. Panzer Stadium is now a state-of-the-art stadium with everything that a top-tier program needs.

The renovations included adding permanent concessions, bathrooms, and a ticket office. A brand new press box was also added with broadcasting capabilities for the increased games Penn State plays on BTN and ESPN. The upgrades also allow Penn State to host a number of events, including the NCAA Tournament and the Big Ten Tournament.

Penn State Athletics allowed media into the stadium for a view of the renovations:

The iconic hill along University Drive is no longer there, but the seats, bathrooms, concessions, and press box that replaced it should certainly be an upgrade.

A high-definition scoreboard with live video capabilities was added on the Beaver Stadium side of the field.

Although the grassy hill is mostly gone, Penn State staff have been working hard on creating some beautiful scenery in the stadium.

The view toward Holuba Hall from midfield has changed drastically.

With the addition of the press box, you really get the feeling of being down low among some towering structures like Beaver Stadium and the Bryce Jordan Center.

Mount Nittany can be seen clearly from the new press box structure atop the hill.

A cozy and new press box now offers networks like ESPN and BTN easy access to broadcast games.

A handful of new press areas for media coverage will surely make covering lacrosse a whole lot easier.

Along the University Drive side of Panzer Stadium, you can see images of men’s and women’s lacrosse players.

Concessions now have a nice home at Panzer Stadium and should help the fan experience. The renovations also added a nearby ticket office and bathrooms.

Individual seats take up a few rows before bleachers take over where the famous hill used to be.

What would a Penn State stadium be without a chipmunk head?

