[Photo Story] Panzer Stadium Ready For Penn State Lacrosse
Ken Panzer and Jordan Kaplan’s $3.55 million donation transformed the Penn State lacrosse field into Panzer Stadium, and the shiny new facility was broken in a few weeks ago for a men’s lacrosse alumni game. Panzer, who graduated in 1982, is a former men’s lacrosse co-captain.
Before the renovation was announced in 2017, plans to renovate the stadium had been in the works for years. Panzer Stadium is now a state-of-the-art stadium with everything that a top-tier program needs.
The renovations included adding permanent concessions, bathrooms, and a ticket office. A brand new press box was also added with broadcasting capabilities for the increased games Penn State plays on BTN and ESPN. The upgrades also allow Penn State to host a number of events, including the NCAA Tournament and the Big Ten Tournament.
Penn State Athletics allowed media into the stadium for a view of the renovations:
