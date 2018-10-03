PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Entertainment

Recreating Album Covers At Penn State

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Carly Weiss
10/3/18 4:00 am

A good cover for an album makes the music that much better. We wondered what certain album covers would look like if we recreated them around Penn State’s campus. Here’s what we came up with:

Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP (2000)

The Beatles – Abbey Road (1969)

Kanye West – The College Dropout (2004)

Twista – Dark Horse (2014)

Kanye West – ye (2018)

Led Zeppelin – IV (1971)

Frank Sinatra – In the Wee Small Hours (1955)

J. Cole – 2014 Forest Hills Drive (2014)

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here (1975)

Kanye West – The Life of Pablo (2016)

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Carly Weiss

Carly is a senior Media Studies major and is from the ever-so-famous "outside of Philly". You can contact her at [email protected] or hit her up on Instagram @carlyweiss.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

[VIDEOS] What It Was Like On The Ground At The Senior Tailgate

We compiled all the videos sent to us to give a clearer idea of what it looked like on the ground when the helicopter came in at the senior tailgate.

UPUA Shouldn’t Throw Process Out The Window To Put On Airs Of Representation

I’m not saying these communities don’t deserve representation. But UPUA shouldn’t throw its process out the window for the sake of putting on airs.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend