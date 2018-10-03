Recreating Album Covers At Penn State
A good cover for an album makes the music that much better. We wondered what certain album covers would look like if we recreated them around Penn State’s campus. Here’s what we came up with:
Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP (2000)
The Beatles – Abbey Road (1969)
Kanye West – The College Dropout (2004)
Twista – Dark Horse (2014)
Kanye West – ye (2018)
Led Zeppelin – IV (1971)
Frank Sinatra – In the Wee Small Hours (1955)
J. Cole – 2014 Forest Hills Drive (2014)
Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here (1975)
Kanye West – The Life of Pablo (2016)
