Weeklong Celebration Culminates In 99th Annual Homecoming Football Game

Homecoming has a fun-filled week planned for the entire Penn State community, as we celebrate our rich tradition. Break out your black and pink, and be sure to check out all of these events.

SPA/Homecoming Concert

Sunday, October 7 | 8 p.m. | Alumni Hall

Ring in Homecoming Week with Sunday night’s concert in Alumni Hall. SPA and Homecoming splurged on AJR, a band who sampled SpongeBob in a Billboard Hot 100 hit, for this year’s show.

Allen Street Jam

Monday, October 8 | 2-8 p.m. | Allen Street

Enjoy Homecoming’s mini-festival on Allen Street — fun for the whole family! The day will include food trucks, games, and live performances you won’t want to miss. The main event is the Homecoming Dance Competition where Penn State dance companies will go toe-to-toe in prime time.

Past to Present

Tuesday, October 9 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | HUB

Celebrate Penn State’s rich history on Tuesday afternoon in the HUB. Homecoming will showcase a museum of the largest documented collection of Penn State memorabilia, along with other displays and performances from student organizations.

For The Glory Talent Show

Tuesday, October 9 | 7 p.m. | Schwab Auditorium

If you’re worried your classmates have hidden talents they didn’t mention in the first day of class ice breakers, check out Homecoming’s talent show Tuesday night. The top three performers get to take their talents to THON’s Four Diamonds stage.

Best of Penn State Carnival

Wednesday, October 10 | 2-7 p.m. | HUB Lawn

Forget the countless games, inflatables, carnival food, and performances. There will probably be llamas. Go.

Student-Alumni Ice Cream Social

Friday, October 12 | 1-3 p.m. | Hintz Alumni Center

There’s no better way to welcome alumni back home for the weekend than with an ice cream social! You can enjoy performances from students and the Alumni Blue Band while you wait in line for the holy sacrament: Berkey Creamery ice cream.

Homecoming Parade

Friday, October 12 | 6 p.m. | Through Campus and Downtown

Students, alumni, faculty, and community members will gather along the parade route Friday night to enjoy the largest student-run Homecoming parades in the nation. Admire the spectacular floats designed by Alumni Association chapters and student organizations, all displaying their Penn State pride.

Tailgate Competition

Saturday, October 13 | Before Kickoff | Tailgate Lots

Not all Penn State tailgates are created equal. Bring your A-game on Saturday morning, as judges will look for creativity, pride, food, atmosphere, and overall quality.

Homecoming Game

Saturday, October 13 | 3:30 p.m. | Beaver Stadium

Cheer on the Nittany Lions as they host the Michigan State Spartans, and pay attention during half time, as Homecoming will crown two members of its gender-neutral court as the inaugural Guide State Forward Award winners.

About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.