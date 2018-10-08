More Than 300 Counterfeit Tickets Confiscated At White Out

Penn State Athletics wants to remind fans to remain cautious of counterfeiting when buying football tickets on the secondary market.

University Police confiscated more than 300 counterfeit tickets before Penn State’s White Out loss to Ohio State, according to a release from Athletics. In a similar announcement during the week leading up to the White Out, Athletics warned fans to be wary of counterfeit tickets.

Athletics advises fans only to purchase tickets from the university’s Ticket Office and Ticketmaster, the only two sources authorized to sell tickets to Penn State home games. The release said secondary market sources such as StubHub, Vivid Seats, and ticket brokers are not authorized sellers, so fans run the risk of being denied admission due to counterfeit tickets or invalid barcodes.

On its website, StubHub guarantees the tickets sold on its platform will be valid for entry but promises to replace or refund any tickets that aren’t. Vivid Seats uses a similarly confident “100% Buyer Guarantee” that states tickets sold on its website will be “valid and authentic, or your money back,” thanks to a rigorous evaluation of certified resellers.



