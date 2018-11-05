Three Takeaways From Penn State Hoops’ 84-82 Exhibition Victory Over No. 13 West Virginia

Penn State men’s basketball made about as big of a statement as you can make for a scrimmage when the Nittany Lions defeated No. 13 West Virginia 84-82 in Morgantown this weekend.

While most Penn State fans were preparing for the football team’s disappointing performance in Ann Arbor, Pat Chambers’ team quietly put together an encouraging win in its final tune-up before Friday’s regular season opener.

Here are a few takeaways from the victory:

The Freshmen Are Ready To Contribute

Penn State was fueled offensively by the shot-making of true freshman Myles Dread, who led the team in scoring with 23 points. Dread showed lots of poise and confidence in his first collegiate game, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc.

A huge question heading into the season was replacing Shep Garner’s production, but the Nittany Lions may have already found an answer in Dread. The freshman from Washington, D.C. finished second on the team in minutes with 32 and contributed three steals defensively.

Dread was not the only freshman to impress, as point guard Rasir Bolton contributed 15 points in 31 minutes of action. Bolton was the first guard off the bench and displayed his craftiness around the rim on multiple occasions. He finished with an impressive 4:0 assist-to-turnover ratio, which was the best on the team.

Myreon Jones was the last freshman to play, flashing in his ten minutes of action by hitting a three-pointer.

Lamar Stevens And Josh Reaves Look Like The One-Two Punch Penn State Needs

Lamar Stevens was the best player on the floor for the Nittany Lions, finishing with 20 points and shooting 3-for-4 from three. In addition to a strong offensive performance, Stevens stepped up in a huge way on the glass, leading the team with 11 rebounds. Stevens’ contributions in terms of rebounds were huge, especially with the absence of leading rebounder Mike Watkins plaguing the Nittany Lions’ front court.

Josh Reaves once again showed his ability to make timely plays for Penn State, hitting the game-winning shot with one second remaining.

Reaves, as expected, was most impressive defensively. Despite not getting much help from the refs, he finished with two steals and a block.

Penn State Needs Mike Watkins

John Harrar and Trent Buttrick each played fine in larger roles in the absence of Mike Watkins. However, this team needs Watkins to have a shot at the Big Dance.

West Virginia scored the majority of its points in the paint, as neither Harrar or Buttrick are particularly strong defensively. The duo finished with a block and zero steals in its combined 30 minutes of play.

Without Watkins, teams will continue to attack Penn State in the low post. Watkins has established himself as one of the premier shot-blockers in the Big Ten and will certainly be needed for any sort of serious post-season run. There is no timetable on his return, as he recently opened up about his mental health struggles following more trouble with the law.

Overall, this was certainly an impressive and encouraging sign for the seventh-best coach in the nation Pat Chambers’ team, which will kick off its regular season Friday against North Florida at the Bryce Jordan Center.



