[Photo Story] THON Celebrates 100 Days Until Dancers Stand
The THON community came together Wednesday for the annual celebration of 100 Days ’til THON. The HUB was filled with students volunteering for committees and organizations to complete the week-long fundraising event, the One Day Campaign. The celebration consisted of fundraising, line dancing, and hair donating for all those attending or passing through.
We dance in 99!
