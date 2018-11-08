[Photo Story] THON Celebrates 100 Days Until Dancers Stand

The THON community came together Wednesday for the annual celebration of 100 Days ’til THON. The HUB was filled with students volunteering for committees and organizations to complete the week-long fundraising event, the One Day Campaign. The celebration consisted of fundraising, line dancing, and hair donating for all those attending or passing through.

The HUB was decorated with balloons and banners to get everyone in the THON spirit.

Students had the chance to participate in last year’s line dance and watch the family speaker and THON’s best dance crew take the floor below the High School Musical stairs.

Organizations held fun, crafty fundraisers for those taking part in the celebration.

Volunteers cut their hair during the celebration to donate to Wigs for Kids.

Special-interest organizations were set up inside and outside the HUB to conclude their weeklong fundraising for the One Day Campaign.

A variety of games and activities were available to donors to help raise money for pediatric cancer treatment and research.

Passers-by were welcomed into the building with chances to win prizes, participate in activities, and donate to THON.

THON raffles were offered for a chance win cool prizes while raising money.

Volunteers lined up to be in the 100 Days ’til THON Human Picture on Old Main Lawn.



The THON community came together to spell “unite” for the Human Picture. (Photo courtesy of THON)

The celebration concluded with the One Day Campaign total reveal on the Old Main steps. The second-annual campaign surpassed its goal of raising $300,000 in only a week.

We dance in 99!

