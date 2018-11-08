The Penn State Bitmojis We Deserve
Last Saturday, Penn State Football’s Twitter account fell victim to the biggest Athletics social media scandal since Penn State Basketball’s infamous “h” tweet. In what some are calling “Bitmoji-gate,” the Athletics Twitter account shared and quickly deleted a cartoon of James Franklin soaking in a tropical beverage.
Of course, what followed was one of the most brutal shellackings Penn State has endured in recent history.
It’s safe to assume causation between this tweet and Penn State’s 42-7 loss to Michigan in the Big House, but that’s not important. What’s important is that there should be Bitmojis for more notable Penn State figures. That’s why we made some:
President Barron
Here’s Barron about to dive into the all-you-can-eat dining commons. Hell yeah President B, fill that plate!
Sandy Barbour
Sandy knows pantsuits — almost as well as she knows touchdowns.
Pat Chambers
Penn State basketball’s head coach is climbing to get through the week and back to the post-season.
Willard Preacher
When everyone around you is full of sin.
President Atherton
Okay, this Bitmoji reaction may have been a little bit too accurate. We just hope that Atherton never actually pops out of his grave like that — if he does, run.
