PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Tomfoolery

The Penn State Bitmojis We Deserve

Penn State Athletics
By Anthony Fiset
11/8/18 4:00 am

Last Saturday, Penn State Football’s Twitter account fell victim to the biggest Athletics social media scandal since Penn State Basketball’s infamous “h” tweet. In what some are calling “Bitmoji-gate,” the Athletics Twitter account shared and quickly deleted a cartoon of James Franklin soaking in a tropical beverage.

Of course, what followed was one of the most brutal shellackings Penn State has endured in recent history.

It’s safe to assume causation between this tweet and Penn State’s 42-7 loss to Michigan in the Big House, but that’s not important. What’s important is that there should be Bitmojis for more notable Penn State figures. That’s why we made some:

President Barron

Here’s Barron about to dive into the all-you-can-eat dining commons. Hell yeah President B, fill that plate!

Sandy Barbour

Sandy knows pantsuits — almost as well as she knows touchdowns.

Pat Chambers

Penn State basketball’s head coach is climbing to get through the week and back to the post-season. 

Willard Preacher

When everyone around you is full of sin.

President Atherton

Okay, this Bitmoji reaction may have been a little bit too accurate. We just hope that Atherton never actually pops out of his grave like that — if he does, run. 

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Roads That Make Driving On North Atherton Feel Like Paradise

If you ever feel yourself road raging on North Atherton, stop, take a deep breath, and think about how terrible it would be to drive on these roads.

The Only ‘Back To Winning’ Playlist You Need

Don’t Let Free Food Go To Waste, Start Eatin’ With Heaton

Former Beta Theta Pi Brother Accused Of Deleting Video Bound Over For Trial

Becker is not alleged to have been involved with the events of the bid acceptance night itself, which prosecutors have described as hazing.

Experts Predict Citrus Bowl Berth For Three-Loss Penn State Football

Most national outlets figure that the Nittany Lions will take on an SEC team in postseason play, including Joe Moorhead’s Mississippi State.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend