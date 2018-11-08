The Penn State Bitmojis We Deserve

Last Saturday, Penn State Football’s Twitter account fell victim to the biggest Athletics social media scandal since Penn State Basketball’s infamous “h” tweet. In what some are calling “Bitmoji-gate,” the Athletics Twitter account shared and quickly deleted a cartoon of James Franklin soaking in a tropical beverage.

Maybe this explains Penn State's recent play calling… pic.twitter.com/LoA3hcpAJP — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 3, 2018

Of course, what followed was one of the most brutal shellackings Penn State has endured in recent history.

It’s safe to assume causation between this tweet and Penn State’s 42-7 loss to Michigan in the Big House, but that’s not important. What’s important is that there should be Bitmojis for more notable Penn State figures. That’s why we made some:

President Barron

Here’s Barron about to dive into the all-you-can-eat dining commons. Hell yeah President B, fill that plate!

Sandy Barbour

Sandy knows pantsuits — almost as well as she knows touchdowns.

Pat Chambers

Penn State basketball’s head coach is climbing to get through the week and back to the post-season.

Willard Preacher

When everyone around you is full of sin.

President Atherton

Okay, this Bitmoji reaction may have been a little bit too accurate. We just hope that Atherton never actually pops out of his grave like that — if he does, run.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Former Beta Theta Pi Brother Accused Of Deleting Video Bound Over For Trial Becker is not alleged to have been involved with the events of the bid acceptance night itself, which prosecutors have described as hazing.