PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Student Life

[Photo Story] Penn State Community Pays Tribute to Service Members

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Frank Scaramuzzo
11/13/18 4:04 am

The Penn State community gathered at Old Main Monday morning to pay homage to members of the community who served and are serving in the military for Veteran’s Day. Two veterans also spoke on the importance of paying respect to those who shape the current military in the United States.

Each branch of the military was present to pay tribute to those who have paved the way for them in their respective branches.
The ceremony emphasized the importance of women in the military and their roles in the nation’s wars since the beginning. Women have been officially serving in for 100 years.
More than 5,600 Penn State students have direct military connections as either an active-duty service member, a reservist, veteran or military dependent.
ROTC students were front and center for the ceremony.
Military honor and pride runs deep for this Vietnam veteran.
One speaker discussed the importance of being in the line of duty for both men and women.
NROTC Commanding Officer Scott Young salutes the flag during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Frank Scaramuzzo

Frank is a junior studying English and Media Studies (against his parents' wishes). He is from South Jersey and enjoys anything from Wawa. Email him quotes from your favorite books or films (not "movies") at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @frank_scar.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Frank

[Photo Story] New Mural Brings Color To Humes Alley

A new mural that cropped up in Humes Alley between Exscape and For Men Only brings a splash of abstract color and triangular shapes to the otherwise stark and gray alleyway.

Penn State Community Gathers To Remember Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims

[Photo Story] New Esber Recital Hall Is A Work Of Art

From Wally Triplett To Canceled: The Story Of The All In Statue

Students once approved a Wally Triplett statue that Penn State’s bureaucracy prevented from ever coming to fruition.

Leah Rednor Named Next Panhellenic Council President

Rednor is current a junior and the president of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend