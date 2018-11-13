[Photo Story] Penn State Community Pays Tribute to Service Members

The Penn State community gathered at Old Main Monday morning to pay homage to members of the community who served and are serving in the military for Veteran’s Day. Two veterans also spoke on the importance of paying respect to those who shape the current military in the United States.

Each branch of the military was present to pay tribute to those who have paved the way for them in their respective branches.

The ceremony emphasized the importance of women in the military and their roles in the nation’s wars since the beginning. Women have been officially serving in for 100 years.

More than 5,600 Penn State students have direct military connections as either an active-duty service member, a reservist, veteran or military dependent.

ROTC students were front and center for the ceremony.

Military honor and pride runs deep for this Vietnam veteran.

One speaker discussed the importance of being in the line of duty for both men and women.

NROTC Commanding Officer Scott Young salutes the flag during the Pledge of Allegiance.

