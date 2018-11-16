PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Penn State Cancels Classes Friday Due To Snow

Steve Connelly | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
11/16/18 9:30 am

Penn State has, once again, cancelled all classes and activities due to the huge snowstorm that struck State College on Thursday.

According to the Weather Channel’s Mike Seidel, 10.3 inches of snow fell on Happy Valley throughout Thursday and early Friday morning, marking the fourth-largest November snowfall on record. Campus Weather Service measured 11.5 inches of snow accumulation by the Walker Building on campus. The storm was severe enough to cancel classes not once, but twice.

The university decided to cancel all classes before 10 a.m. early Friday morning, but eventually extended the decision to all day.

This is the fourth snow day in three years — all activities before 10 p.m. were cancelled in March 2017, and all classes before 5 p.m. were cancelled last February. There was also a delayed opening in February 2017.

Penn State used to be known for not cancelling classes through thick and thin, but it admitted that classes not being cancelled for the icepocalypse of January 2017 was a mistake. OPP and Penn State’s police department said that they’d discuss how to improve future weather cancellations after that incident following that day.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

