Gameday Coverage: No. 12 Penn State vs. Maryland

No. 12 Penn State football will wrap up the 2018 regular season by welcoming Maryland to Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions are on a two-game winning streak, but the Terps can miraculously wrap up bowl eligibility with a victory in Happy Valley. Here’s all the information you need to know — including the weather, injuries, and media — for the senior day contest.

Television

Saturday’s game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC. Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, and Molly McGrath will call the game as part of the broadcast.



Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams. Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM. Sirius: Ch. 132. XM: Ch. 196.



Weather

Cold, wet conditions are in the forecast for Saturday’s game. Rain will fall on Happy Valley for most, if not all of the contest, and temperatures will hover in the high 30s throughout. Winds from 5-10 miles per hour are expected to blow throughout the game, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

Penn State dominated the last meeting between these two teams at the end of last season. The Nittany Lions stomped into College Park and came away with a resounding 66-3 victory to cap off a second consecutive 10-win regular season and hold a 38-2-1 lead in the all-time series.

Injuries

Running back Mark Allen and defensive lineman Fred Hansard are both out for the remainder of the 2018 season due to undisclosed injuries.



Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editor Derek Bannister (@dBannister42) and staff writer Ethan Kasales (@EthanKasales) will be in the press box, while photographer Carly Weiss (@carlweezheimer) will be on the field.



