Gameday Coverage: No. 12 Penn State vs. Maryland
No. 12 Penn State football will wrap up the 2018 regular season by welcoming Maryland to Beaver Stadium.
The Nittany Lions are on a two-game winning streak, but the Terps can miraculously wrap up bowl eligibility with a victory in Happy Valley. Here’s all the information you need to know — including the weather, injuries, and media — for the senior day contest.
Television
Saturday’s game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC. Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, and Molly McGrath will call the game as part of the broadcast.
Radio
Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams. Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM. Sirius: Ch. 132. XM: Ch. 196.
Weather
Cold, wet conditions are in the forecast for Saturday’s game. Rain will fall on Happy Valley for most, if not all of the contest, and temperatures will hover in the high 30s throughout. Winds from 5-10 miles per hour are expected to blow throughout the game, according to AccuWeather.
Last Meeting
Penn State dominated the last meeting between these two teams at the end of last season. The Nittany Lions stomped into College Park and came away with a resounding 66-3 victory to cap off a second consecutive 10-win regular season and hold a 38-2-1 lead in the all-time series.
Injuries
Running back Mark Allen and defensive lineman Fred Hansard are both out for the remainder of the 2018 season due to undisclosed injuries.
Media Coverage
Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.
Sports editor Derek Bannister (@dBannister42) and staff writer Ethan Kasales (@EthanKasales) will be in the press box, while photographer Carly Weiss (@carlweezheimer) will be on the field.
Onward State
- Staff Predictions
- Previewing The Enemy
- Could James Franklin leave Penn State for USC?
- Nittany Lions’ New Year’s Six chances alive and well
- Amani Oruwariye accepts Senior Bowl invite
- Manny Bowen set to transfer to Utah
- Sean Spencer’s Wild Dogs donate 38 Thanksgiving turkeys
- Five Nittany Lions swap jerseys after Buccaneers-Giants game
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
The Recruiting Class That Put Penn State Back On The Map
Just a handful of players remain from Franklin’s original class — Scott, Thompkins, Farmer, Oruwariye, Wright, and McSorley. These last links to the beginning of a new chapter for Penn State will play at Beaver Stadium one last time this Saturday against Maryland for Senior Day.
What Will It Take For Penn State To Make The Rose Bowl?
This season has smelled like everything except roses, but somehow, Penn State enters its final weekend with an outside shot at making it back to the Rose Bowl.
Send this to a friend
Comments