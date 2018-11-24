PSU news by
Three-Star Offensive Tackle Grant Toutant Commits To Penn State

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
11/24/18 1:58 pm

Three-star offensive tackle Grant Toutant became the newest member of Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class Saturday just a few hours ahead of Penn State’s final regular season matchup with Maryland.

Toutant chose Penn State over offers from other Big Ten powerhouses like Michigan, Michigan State, and Wisconsin, as well as Duke and Pitt, among others. He went to high school at De La Salle Collegiate in Warren, Michigan, so passing on perennially-ranked in-state teams seems like a big win for James Franklin’s program.

He unofficially visited Happy Valley on October 27 for the Iowa game ten days after receiving his offer. He’s also on campus this weekend for Penn State-Maryland.

Toutant told Michigan’s SBNation outlet last month that he valued Penn State for its “consistent offense and high academic support.”

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

