‘Let It Go’ With Harmony’s Performance Of Disney’s ‘Frozen’

By Emma Dieter
11/27/18 8:27 am

For the past few holiday seasons, the Disney Princess film “Frozen” has taken over screens everywhere. Thanks to student organization Harmony, the winter favorite will take over State College as well this December.

Harmony is a performing arts program for children and young adults with and without special needs. Throughout the semester, the organization comes together to put on a variety of different shows.

Its goal is to foster stronger relationships between students and their Penn State mentors. The group meets for an hour each week to work on members’ singing, dancing, and acting to hone their skills for the performances they give throughout the semester

For their final show of the fall semester, the group will perform a set from the beloved movie “Frozen.”

Since the program is meant to benefit of the community, admission is free. Parking will be available downtown and in the HUB parking deck on campus.

The performance will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, December 2 in Schwab Auditorium. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Social Media editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

