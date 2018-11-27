‘Let It Go’ With Harmony’s Performance Of Disney’s ‘Frozen’
For the past few holiday seasons, the Disney Princess film “Frozen” has taken over screens everywhere. Thanks to student organization Harmony, the winter favorite will take over State College as well this December.
Harmony is a performing arts program for children and young adults with and without special needs. Throughout the semester, the organization comes together to put on a variety of different shows.
Its goal is to foster stronger relationships between students and their Penn State mentors. The group meets for an hour each week to work on members’ singing,
For their final show of the fall semester, the group will perform a set from the beloved movie “Frozen.”
Since the program is meant to benefit of the community, admission is free. Parking will be available downtown and in the HUB parking deck on campus.
The performance will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, December 2 in Schwab Auditorium. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Gameday Observations: Maryland
Small but mighty, the student section was still the place to be on Saturday. Plus, the Blue Band got us in the holiday spirit.
Penn State’s Post-Maryland Report Card
The senior class was sent off in style after a dominant performance at Beaver Stadium helped the Nittany Lions finish with a 9-3 record.
Send this to a friend
Comments