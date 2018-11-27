Penn State Announces Bowl Game Ticket Sales Info

Penn State football won’t learn its bowl game destination until Sunday afternoon, but fans who intend to go can start planning to buy tickets.

The athletic department says fans who want to guarantee a seat with other Penn Staters are encouraged to purchase through the Penn State Athletics Ticket Office.

Nittany Lion Club members can already make pre-sale requests by logging into the Account Manager through 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3. Requests received by that time will be allocated based on NLC point totals. Members are not guaranteed tickets from the school’s allotment and confirmations will be sent within two days from the close of the pre-sale.

For Penn State Alumni Association members, online pre-sale requests will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4, pending availability after the NLC pre-sale. Alumni Association members will receive a link and promo code via email on Monday.

Should tickets remain after the NLC and Alumni Association pre-sales, tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5. online, by phone at 1-800-NITTANY or by visiting the Bryce Jordan Center athletic ticket office, which is open daily from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

An allotment of tickets will be held for students, and Student Nittany Lion Club member will get the first crack with an online ticket sale through the Student Account Manager from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

A general student ticket sale will be held online at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5. Additional details, including pickup info, will be released at a later date.

Official bowl tour package information and sales will be available on Sunday at GoPSUsports.com/bowlcentral.

Bowl assignments will be announced starting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN with the College Football Playoff semifinalists. At 3 p.m., participants in the remaining New Year’s 6 bowls — the Rose, Sugar, Fiesta, and Peach — will be announced on ESPN. Remaining Big Ten bowl assignments will be announced after that.

Penn State (9-3, 6-3) will be playing in its 49th bowl game. While it won’t be in the playoffs, the Nittany Lions have a chance to land in one of the other New Year’s 6 bowls, depending on how conference championship weekend and the final CFP poll play out. Penn State was No. 12 in last week’s CFP poll and will learn its latest ranking on Tuesday night.

