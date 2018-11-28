Penn State Hoops Should Wear Pink & Black Uniforms Until They Lose

Does Lamar Stevens like the pink and black uniforms that the Nittany Lions were rocking in their upset win over No. 13 Virginia Tech?

“Absolutely,” he said postgame.

Maybe these jerseys have a bit of magic to them on top of, well, looking really good. Pat Chambers’ squad has looked a little shaky out of the gates this season, dropping games to DePaul and Bradley. Those squads deserve some respect, but Penn State will need to beat the likes of Bradley to have a shot at the Big Dance.

The Nittany Lions looked impressive against the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies Tuesday night. Big man Mike Watkins made his triumphant return to the lineup in these fantastic uniforms, making a huge difference throughout the course of the game.

Myreon Jones had a breakout performance, scoring 18 points while shooting 7-for-11 from the field. We can probably chalk that up, at least in part, to the uniforms.

I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious, so I think it’s a good idea to keep wearing these uniforms until Penn State loses again. I think the pink and black combo — beyond harking back to the history of Penn State — is objectively pleasing to the eye.

I also believe this Penn State team will need every bit of luck it can come across this season. The pink and black color scheme, which debuted during the 2014-15 season, may be just that.

Keeping these uniforms on could also provide some sort of extra incentive to play really hard, a la the turnover chain at Miami. Fighting to keep the pink and black jerseys on sounds like some weird, team-oriented motivation strategy that could only exist in college sports. Hell, I don’t even care if they wash them.

I’m here for the pink and black uniforms, and I’m here for them as long as possible.

About the Author

Derek Bannister Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]