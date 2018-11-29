Penn State Soccer’s Kaleigh Riehl, Emily Ogle Named All-Americans

Penn State women’s soccer standouts Kaleigh Riehl and Emily Ogle became the 16th and 17th All-Americans in program history Thursday.

They’re the first Nittany Lions to earn the distinction since Raquel Rodríguez in 2015. U.S. women’s national team regulars Ali Krieger and Alyssa Naeher are also on that prestigious list.

Riehl, who’s one of 15 semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, found herself on the United Soccer Coaches first team, while Ogle nabbed a spot on the second team.

Ogle, a redshirt senior midfielder, wrapped up her collegiate career last Friday in Tallahassee when the Nittany Lions lost to Florida State 1-0 in the NCAA quarterfinals. She started all 100 matches for head coach Erica Dambach over the course of her time in State College.

Riehl makes a play on the ball against Minnesota in the regular season finale.

Ogle plans to begin her professional soccer career after graduation. Riehl, on the other hand, will return for her final season of eligibility next fall. The redshirt junior was recently named Big Ten Defender of the Year, while Ogle took home the conference’s Midfielder of the Year honors after tallying six goals and five assists.

“Kaleigh Riehl is hands down the best defender in the country. Period,” Dambach said. “I’m so glad to see her get the recognition she deserves. Her consistency is what makes her so great.”

Dambach has routinely praised Ogle, who she called Penn State’s quarterback earlier this season, for her professional approach to the game and how she handles her business off the field.

“Emily Ogle is the smartest midfielder that I’ve seen,” she said. “You look at all the different areas of her game and it’s her field awareness that makes her so special and makes her so hard to deal with for opponents.”

The Nittany Lions outscored the opposition 44-13 this season and return plenty of talent and experience in 2019. Riehl is the most likely candidate on the roster to take over captain duties from Ogle and Maddie Nolf.

