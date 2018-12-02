Penn State Reportedly Headed To Citrus Bowl
Let the rumor mill begin!
Penn State football is reportedly headed to the Citrus Bowl to play Kentucky, according to college football reporter Brett McMurphy. He tweeted the report Sunday afternoon before any official announcement.
The selection committee is in the process of announcing New Year’s Six bowls, which Penn State will miss out on if McMurphy’s announcement is true.
The Citrus Bowl, played in Orlando, Florida just down the road from Disney World, is slated for New Year’s Day.
All 39 bowl pairings will be official by Sunday night.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Menorah At Penn State Fraternity House Vandalized
A menorah outside of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity house was reportedly vandalized on Thursday night.
Penn State Wrestling: The Leader College Wrestling Needs
“Penn State and other top schools have a responsibility to help build those other schools up and build the wrestling community up.”
Send this to a friend
Comments