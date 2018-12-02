PSU news by
Penn State Reportedly Headed To Citrus Bowl

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
12/2/18 3:19 pm

Let the rumor mill begin!

Penn State football is reportedly headed to the Citrus Bowl to play Kentucky, according to college football reporter Brett McMurphy. He tweeted the report Sunday afternoon before any official announcement.

The selection committee is in the process of announcing New Year’s Six bowls, which Penn State will miss out on if McMurphy’s announcement is true.

The Citrus Bowl, played in Orlando, Florida just down the road from Disney World, is slated for New Year’s Day.

All 39 bowl pairings will be official by Sunday night.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

