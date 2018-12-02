Penn State Reportedly Headed To Citrus Bowl

Let the rumor mill begin!

Penn State football is reportedly headed to the Citrus Bowl to play Kentucky, according to college football reporter Brett McMurphy. He tweeted the report Sunday afternoon before any official announcement.

Penn State vs. Kentucky in Citrus Bowl, source told @WatchStadium https://t.co/N1EXkEECpM — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 2, 2018

The selection committee is in the process of announcing New Year’s Six bowls, which Penn State will miss out on if McMurphy’s announcement is true.

The Citrus Bowl, played in Orlando, Florida just down the road from Disney World, is slated for New Year’s Day.

All 39 bowl pairings will be official by Sunday night.

