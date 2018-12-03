Penn State Announces Official Citrus Bowl Travel Packages
Various travel packages are now available on Primesport for fans heading to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl.
The Penn State Alumni Association, Nittany Lion Club, and Penn State Athletics collaborate each year to offer the packages, which provide everything from airfare and hotel reservations to official tickets to the game.
Here are the specifics for each of the available packages:
3 Night Air & Land
The premier package offered by Primesport, this deal includes roundtrip airfare, game tickets, and a hotel reservation from December 30 through January 2. Starting at $1845 per person, this package also includes transportation to Camping World Stadium as well as admission to the official Penn State pregame tailgate and a Penn State welcome reception.
3 Night Land Only
Exactly what it sounds like, this package is basically the same as the previous arrangement — without the airfare. Game tickets and a hotel reservation from December 30 to January 2 are still included in this $895 combination, as is transportation to and from the stadium and admission to the pregame tailgate and Penn State welcome reception.
2 Night Land Only
At a (slightly) modest $675 per person, this package includes a hotel reservation from December 31 to January 2 as well as game tickets. Game day transportation is provided, as is access to the pregame tailgate.
You can find more information about ticket reservations for Penn State’s trip to the Citrus Bowl here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Citrus Bowl Provides Penn State With Potential For Historic Program Accomplishment
Penn State last won 10 games in three consecutive seasons in 1980, 1981, and 1982 — a stretch which was capped off with a national championship game victory over Georgia.
Penn State Jewish Community To Celebrate Hanukkah With Various Campus Events
The Penn State Jewish Community will host various events to celebrate Hanukkah.
Send this to a friend
Comments