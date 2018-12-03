Penn State Announces Official Citrus Bowl Travel Packages

Various travel packages are now available on Primesport for fans heading to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl.

The Penn State Alumni Association, Nittany Lion Club, and Penn State Athletics collaborate each year to offer the packages, which provide everything from airfare and hotel reservations to official tickets to the game.

Here are the specifics for each of the available packages:

3 Night Air & Land

The premier package offered by Primesport, this deal includes roundtrip airfare, game tickets, and a hotel reservation from December 30 through January 2. Starting at $1845 per person, this package also includes transportation to Camping World Stadium as well as admission to the official Penn State pregame tailgate and a Penn State welcome reception.

3 Night Land Only

Exactly what it sounds like, this package is basically the same as the previous arrangement — without the airfare. Game tickets and a hotel reservation from December 30 to January 2 are still included in this $895 combination, as is transportation to and from the stadium and admission to the pregame tailgate and Penn State welcome reception.

2 Night Land Only

At a (slightly) modest $675 per person, this package includes a hotel reservation from December 31 to January 2 as well as game tickets. Game day transportation is provided, as is access to the pregame tailgate.

You can find more information about ticket reservations for Penn State’s trip to the Citrus Bowl here.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for or shoot him an email at [email protected]