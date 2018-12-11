Scholarship Fund Established To Honor Late Penn State Lineman Adam Gress

This time last year, Penn State football lost one of its own with the passing of Adam Gress. However, his memory will continue to live on in the form of a scholarship that has been set up in his name.

The lineman passed away unexpectedly in December of 2017 at the age of 26. After his death, it was found that he had an undiagnosed heart condition known as Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, which ultimately led to his untimely passing.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for the scholarship fund. The goal of the page is to raise $50,000 for future Penn State football players and as a lasting tribute to Gress. To date, the scholarship fund has raised more than $8,000.



The former lineman graduated from Penn State in 2013. During his time in Happy Valley, Gress was successful not only on the football field, but also in the classroom as a double major in telecommunications and broadcast journalism.

At the time of his passing, he was engaged to long-time fiancée Angela Torchia and working in Pittsburgh as a home builder.

