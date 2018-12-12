PSU news by
Six Penn State Volleyball Standouts Named All-Americans

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
12/12/18 1:08 pm

Six Penn State women’s volleyball standouts earned AVCA All-American honors Wednesday. 

After being named to the second team last season, Kendall White was one of two liberos to nab a spot on the first team this year, joining Stanford’s Morgan Hentz. White, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, set the program record for digs in a single season during the rally scoring era with 558 as a junior. 

Jonni Parker landed on the third team after leading the Nittany Lions in kills this season with 351. The right side from Casstown, Ohio, was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Fellow freshmen Serena Gray and Kaitlyn Hord received All-American honorable mention alongside graduating seniors Nia Reed and Bryanna Weiskircher. Penn State now counts 49 different All-Americans and 103 total honors.

The Nittany Lions advanced to their 19th NCAA quarterfinals before losing 3-1 to Stanford in Palo Alto Saturday night. The Cardinal will face BYU Thursday in the Final Four.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

