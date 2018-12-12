State College’s Jaden Seider Commits To Play For Father At Penn State

When James Franklin brought JaJuan Seider to Penn State last season, he thought he was gaining some experience and credibility recruiting down South where Seider had previously coached and played. Little did he know he’d also be getting help recruiting in his own backyard.

Seider’s son Jaden Seider committed to the Nittany Lions as a preferred walk-on Tuesday night. Although he didn’t earn any offers, Seider also drew interest from Miami, West Virginia, Syracuse, and Oregon State.

Home for the next four years #WeAre pic.twitter.com/5ycK4jtUDb — Jaden Seider (@JadenSeider) December 12, 2018

Seider transferred to State High this season after his father took the job as Penn State’s running backs coach. Serving mostly as a backup quarterback, Seider was 9-of-13 for 94 yards.

He is the second State High player in Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class, joining cornerback Keaton Ellis. The 5’10”, 175 lb. prospect also joins a loaded quarterback room that already includes four-star recruits Michael Johnson and Taquan Roberson and fellow preferred walk-on Isaac Rumery of Clearfield.

Seider’s path to college football seemed improbable when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in January of 2015. His father tweeted in July of that year that he was in remission after immediately beginning treatment and nine rounds of chemotherapy.

My son just kick Cancer Butt. Thanks for all the well wishes. Take that lymphoma. #SeiderStrong @JadenSeider pic.twitter.com/wPgeSuzVTc — JaJuan Seider (@coachseider) July 30, 2015

One year after his diagnosis, Seider made headlines when John Wall and the Washington Wizards hosted him for his Make-A-Wish trip.

