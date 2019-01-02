Connor McGovern Declares For NFL Draft

One of Penn State football’s starting offensive guards, Connor McGovern, announced on Wednesday that he would be foregoing his senior season and declaring for the 2019 NFL draft.

McGovern was awarded third team All Big Ten this season by both the coaches and the media.

In a November big board, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper rated McGovern as the No. 1 guard in the draft, despite him only being a true junior. Aside from Kiper’s rating, McGovern was not discussed heavily among many other analysts due to the belief he would return to school.



McGovern attended Lake-Lehman high school in Pennsylvania and was a four-star recruit.

The offensive line situation could continue to change heading into next year depending on Ryan Bates’ decision to stay for another year or declare for the draft.

The current favorites to replace McGovern’s gap alongside Steven Gonzalez at guard are Mike Miranda, Des Holmes, and newly signed junior college offensive linemen Anthony Whigan.

About the Author

Brian Bachman Brian Bachman is a freshman in the school of communications and a contributor at Onward State. He is from northern Virginia but fell in love with Penn State a few years ago and knew after his first visit he wanted to come here. If you are a fan of the SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (!!!) or sports in general, follow him on twitter @brianbachman_. Email is [email protected]

