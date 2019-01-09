Say Hello To Your New Dream Study Destination: Pittsburgh

Have you ever found yourself longing to study in a new, exotic destination while simultaneously petrified of flying overseas and/or immersing yourself in a new culture? If so, Penn State’s Study Away Pittsburgh Program is exactly what you have been looking for!

Pittsburgh offers a unique urban setting just two and a half hours west of State College, making it the perfect destination for a semester away — even though it’s a terrible place to actually attend a university. Students can earn 15 credits while experiencing all that the Steel City has to offer: a popping food scene, the original Primanti Brothers, inclines, incredible views, a lot of bridges, steep hills, the most bars per capita in 2013, and the list goes on.

During the semester, students will take a course in urban sustainability challenges and solutions while either completing an internship or gaining field experience coupled with online classes. The program matches students with one of 24 community partners in Pittsburgh, emphasizing student involvement in collaborative projects with local organizations, non-profit advocacy groups, social services agencies, health care providers, and government.

Applications are open for fall 2019 to students from all majors who will have achieved junior standing by the start of the semester. You can find out more about the program, financial aid opportunities, and the application process here.



Why go abroad when you can just go away?

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

