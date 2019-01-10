Nick Scott, Koa Farmer Headed To NFLPA Bowl

Penn State football’s Nick Scott and Koa Farmer will return to the Rose Bowl for this year’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Scott and Farmer were both starters on Penn State’s defense throughout the 2018 season, and they’ll get one more shot to showcase their talents ahead of this spring’s NFL Draft. Penn State’s two representatives at the game will play for the national team at the NFLPA Collegiate bowl, which will kick off at 5 p.m. on January 19 and be broadcast on FS1.

The wait is over!

Here are the rosters for the 2019 #NFLPABowl. Be sure to tune in next Saturday, Jan. 19 on @FS1 when the top draft-eligible prospects take the field @RoseBowlStadium for our 8th annual all-star game.

: https://t.co/u8b8eSuevf pic.twitter.com/fnIxG0rwqo — The Collegiate Bowl (@NFLPABowl) January 10, 2019

Farmer was a big piece of the Nittany Lions’ linebacker corps this season, registering 52 tackles in 12 appearances. He began his collegiate career as a safety and kick returner before making the transition to linebacker ahead of the 2017 season.

Meanwhile, Scott was one half of Penn State’s strong safety duo with Garrett Taylor. He made 65 tackles, intercepted three passes, and even registered a sack in his senior year. Penn State’s defensive captain paid his dues on special teams early in his career before earning an important role on defense this season.

Last year, Troy Apke put in a MVP-worthy performance at the NFLPA Bowl, marking the start of an incredibly productive offseason for the safety. He went on to put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine and was selected in the fourth round by the Washington Redskins as a result.

In addition to Scott and Farmer, Amani Oruwariye and Trace McSorley will also play in the Senior Bowl later this month. That game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on January 26 in Mobile, AL, and you can watch it on the NFL Network.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]