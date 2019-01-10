Playa Bowls To Open Downtown Saturday

The State College weather might feel anything like the beach, but you’ll soon be able to enjoy a taste of the tropics downtown. Playa Bowls, the popular Jersey Shore-based acai chain, will officially open a location under The Legacy on Calder Way on Saturday, January 12.

Beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., a full day of giveaways will christen the new storefront. The first 100 people in line will get a free bowl of their choice. Guests can also win t-shirts and coconut mugs that were flown in from Florida.

The grand opening comes nearly six months after the announcement that the chain was coming to State College. Penn State alumna Desiree Arroyo opened the location along with Playa Bowls artist Ramona Schatzer, who has painted murals, surfboards, and other decorations at many of the chain’s locations, including this one.

“We’re happy to bring this healthy dining option to Penn State and the State College community,” Arroyo said in a release. “As a Penn State alum, it has been my dream to return to State College and build a business, and I’m proud to say I’ve accomplished that goal.”

The Penn State Small Business Development Center will be on hand to assist with the ribbon-cutting.

“It has been great to help this woman-owned business get established in State College,” John Peterson of the PSSBDC said in a release. “This location will serve as a healthy, high-quality choice for the students, community, and the alumni.”

Although the very Instagrammable bowls are the main selling-point (as the name would suggest), Playa Bowls also serves smoothies, juices, oatmeal, soup, and poke bowls. The chain markets its products as healthy snack options, many of which fit vegan and gluten-free diets, so if eating better is a resolution for 2019, you might just be in luck.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story, have feedback, or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected]

