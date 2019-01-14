Fly Fishing Legend Joe Humphreys Documentary To Screen At State Theatre

The State Theatre will celebrate legendary Penn State alumnus and fly fishing pioneer Joe Humphreys’ 90th birthday by screening “Live The Stream,” an award-winning documentary about him, on Friday, January 18.

Humphreys is a native of State College and a member of the Fly Fishing Hall of Fame. He graduated from Penn State in 1957 and spent 19 years as a fly fishing instructor in Penn State’s angling program.

The documentary depicts Humphreys showcasing the beauty of State College streams, as well as fly fishing across the country and internationally. Produced by Nomadic, a company founded by Penn State alumnus Lucas Bell and his wife Meigan, “Live The Stream” won awards at multiple film festivals this fall.

There will be screenings at 6:30 and 9 p.m. More than 500 seats are available at each time, although the 6:30 show is nearly sold out. Tickets can be purchased on The State Theatre’s website for $23.50. Penn State students receive a 30 percent discount off tickets for the 9 p.m. screening when they use the promo code LTS9SIGN.

This weekend marks the first time the film will be shown in Humphreys’ hometown of State College. Merchandise will be available at the State Theatre, including pieces signed by Humphreys and a silent auction. Funds raised will go towards finishing the film, which will be released on platforms including iTunes and Netflix.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

