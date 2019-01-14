PSU news by
Global Penn State To Host Annual Study Abroad Week

Jim Davidson | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
1/14/19 4:06 am

If Pittsburgh doesn’t immediately stand out as your top off-campus study destination, fear not. Global Penn State’s annual Study Abroad Week will provide students the opportunity to explore other academic destinations from Monday, January 14 through Friday, January 18.

The week’s events aim to give students a better understanding of all things study abroad. It will also help students plan their experiences before the upcoming summer and fall 2019 deadlines — February 1 and March 1, respectively.

Events include workshops and information sessions for all majors on everything from funding opportunities to career enrichment.

The schedule for the week is as follows:

Monday, January 14 

Education Abroad Advising on the Fly
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the HUB’s High School Musical staircase

School for Field Studies Information Session
2-4 p.m. in 122 Ag Administration Building

Study Abroad and your #CareerGoals
4-5 p.m. in the library’s Foster Auditorium

Smeal Summer Study Abroad Information Session
5:30-6:30 p.m. in 124 Business Building

Tuesday, January 15

Internships Abroad Information Session & Internship Program Fair
4-5 p.m. in the library’s Foster Auditorium
5-6 p.m. in the the library’s Mann Assembly Room

Wednesday, January 16

STEM Students Abroad: Mapping Your Academic Experience
11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the HUB Noontime Lounge

Study Abroad 101
12:30-1:30 p.m. in 410 Boucke

Smeal Study Abroad EXPO
3-6 p.m. in the Business Building atrium

Summer Study Abroad: New Zealand and Australia Information Session
5-6 p.m. in 210 Patterson

Pforzheim University Summer Program Information Session
6-7 p.m. in 102 Business Building

Colombia Summer Program Information Session
8 p.m. in C-9 Atherton

Thursday, January 17

Summer Study Abroad General Information Session
12-1 p.m. in 410 Boucke

Paying the Way Workshop
4-5 p.m. in 410 Boucke

Colombia Summer Program Information Session
5 p.m. in C-9 Atherton

Summer Study Abroad: New Zealand and Australia Information Session
5-6 p.m. in 210 Patterson

Friday, January 18

Peace Corps Information Session
12-2 p.m. in 410 Boucke

A full schedule of the week’s events complete with more detailed explanations of each program is available on the Global Penn State website.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys Broadway musicals, Creamery ice cream, and Penn State Volleyball. You can follow her on Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

