Global Penn State To Host Annual Study Abroad Week
If Pittsburgh doesn’t immediately stand out as your top off-campus study destination, fear not. Global Penn State’s annual Study Abroad Week will provide students the opportunity to explore other academic destinations from Monday, January 14 through Friday, January 18.
The week’s events aim to give students a better understanding of all things study abroad. It will also help students plan their experiences before the upcoming summer and fall 2019 deadlines — February 1 and March 1, respectively.
Events include workshops and information sessions for all majors on everything from funding opportunities to career enrichment.
The schedule for the week is as follows:
Monday, January 14
Education Abroad Advising on the Fly
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the HUB’s High School Musical staircase
School for Field Studies Information Session
2-4 p.m. in 122 Ag Administration Building
Study Abroad and your #CareerGoals
4-5 p.m. in the library’s Foster Auditorium
Smeal Summer Study Abroad Information Session
5:30-6:30 p.m. in 124 Business Building
Tuesday, January 15
Internships Abroad Information Session & Internship Program Fair
4-5 p.m. in the library’s Foster Auditorium
5-6 p.m. in the the library’s Mann Assembly Room
Wednesday, January 16
STEM Students Abroad: Mapping Your Academic Experience
11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the HUB Noontime Lounge
Study Abroad 101
12:30-1:30 p.m. in 410 Boucke
Smeal Study Abroad EXPO
3-6 p.m. in the Business Building atrium
Summer Study Abroad: New Zealand and Australia Information Session
5-6 p.m. in 210 Patterson
Pforzheim University Summer Program Information Session
6-7 p.m. in 102 Business Building
Colombia Summer Program Information Session
8 p.m. in C-9 Atherton
Thursday, January 17
Summer Study Abroad General Information Session
12-1 p.m. in 410 Boucke
Paying the Way Workshop
4-5 p.m. in 410 Boucke
Colombia Summer Program Information Session
5 p.m. in C-9 Atherton
Summer Study Abroad: New Zealand and Australia Information Session
5-6 p.m. in 210 Patterson
Friday, January 18
Peace Corps Information Session
12-2 p.m. in 410 Boucke
A full schedule of the week’s events complete with more detailed explanations of each program is available on the Global Penn State website.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application
Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]
We Want To See Your Penn State Weddings
If you had a wedding with Penn State football tickets for save-the-dates, a Nittany Lion cake topper, or anything in between, we want to see how you embellished your big day with blue and white.
Send this to a friend
Comments