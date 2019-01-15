UPUA To Host Inaugural Fight Poverty Night

The University Park Undergraduate Association will host its first-ever Fight Poverty Night as part of Student Poverty Awareness Week.

Student volunteers will create toiletry bags and tie blankets for Out of the Cold, a local shelter, beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 15 in 131 HUB. Attendees will also have access to a pasta dinner station funded by UPUA.

Out of the Cold is an emergency shelter open every night from mid-October to early May. Last year, 14 religious congregations helped provide overnight shelter for 118 guests, including serving nearly 5,000 meals. The shelter is staffed almost entirely volunteers and gives guests a hot meal, a cot, warm blankets, and a place to sleep.

Student Poverty Awareness Week will continue through Thursday as UPUA distributes information in the HUB about resources on campus and financial services available to students.

Tuesday will highlight the new “Cub Pantry” satellites of the Lion’s Pantry, located in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center and LGBTQIA Resource Center. Wednesday will focus on clothing and shelter and Thursday will focus on what students can do to help others in need.

