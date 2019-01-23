Trace McSorley Talks Saquon Barkley, Hometown Redskins At Senior Bowl Media Day

Penn State football’s Trace McSorley is back on the football field for the 2019 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Alabama.

His preparations for Saturday’s all-star game are well underway, and he’s made an impression despite being the smallest quarterback of the eight participating in the game.

QB Trace McSorley out of Penn State is a player that can really improve his draft stock. He has some inconsistencies but throws a nice ball. Love his competitive nature and his ability to lead. Most definitely could be a sleeper pick in this year's #NFLDraft #SeniorBowl — Dujunnea Bland (@NotBland21) January 22, 2019

Perhaps the biggest McSorley-related news to come out of media day was the fact that he didn’t actually break his foot during Penn State’s Citrus Bowl defeat to Kentucky. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed that McSorley dove into all the details about his foot injury on his podcast, “RapSheet and Friends.” The insider didn’t say when his podcast featuring McSorley as a guest will be released, but he did reveal that his foot was fully healed after “days, not weeks.”

McSorley discussed a number of topics on Tuesday, including his strengths as a player.

“My leadership is something that was kind of able to make me successful in college, and I was always out there competing and trying to get better,” McSorley said. “My guys believed in me, and that was something I was able to take and turn into a lot of victories in college and give myself a good career.”

McSorley also spoke to a number of NFL teams in Mobile, AL, including the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, and his hometown Washington Redskins.

He went into detail about growing up in the heart of Redskins country and his other connections to the organization. He’d attend football camps at Washington’s practice facility growing up, and one of his personal trainers during his high school days was former Redskin linebacker Eddie Mason, who spent four seasons with the organization.

“Just being in Ashburn, you run into Redskins all around,” McSorley said. “Growing up as a kid, I remember seeing Sean Taylor walking around and looking up to him. I never really went to a lot of games, but I would watch on TV.”

Elsewhere in the NFC East, one of McSorley’s former teammates made quite an impression on the NFL with the New York Giants. Saquon Barkley became the third rookie running back in league history to post more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage, joining Pro Football Hall Of Famer Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James.

Barkley earned a laundry list of awards — including the PFWA’s Offensive Rookie of the Year — all while his ex-teammates were supporting him in Happy Valley.

“It was fun being able to watch him. That dude Saquon is impressive,” McSorley said. “Late night games, we were always checking him out and always checking the highlights afterwards. We’d get into practice and be like, ‘Did y’all see [Saquon] run a 75-yarder?’ It was cool to be able to see all that.”

You can watch McSorley and fellow Nittany Lion Amani Oruwariye play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 26 on the NFL Network.

